How to unlock All Twisted Masquerade Charms in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is six years old, and players are celebrating the occasion with the Twisted Masquerade event, which went live on June 16.

Throughout the event, players will be able to unlock cosmetics, Iridescent Shards, Bloodpoints, and a new event Tome. If you’re unsure where to start, you can kick off the event with the new global community challenges and focus on unlocking all the limited-time items you can before the event wraps up.

Alongside the masks, charms are likely to be the first on many players’ to-do lists, and here’s how you can unlock all the Twisted Masquerade Charms in Dead by Daylight.

How can you unlock all the Twisted Masquerade charms in Dead by Daylight?

You’ll need to complete the Event Tome challenges to unlock all the Twisted Masquerade charms in Dead by Daylight. The charms, Rancid Cupcake, Pop-Up Card, and Celebratory skull will only be available until June 30. Charms generally serve as nice reminders and can be considered a symbol that represents your presence in a given event.

While completing the Event Tome challenges, you’ll get to go through other challenges, meaning focusing on unlocking the charms won’t slow down your progression through the event.

There won’t be a way to unlock these charms when the event concludes. Considering each event rolls out with its own set of collectibles, you’ll always get the chance to add more items to your collection.