You'll have to unlock them in order to better develop your city.

There are 20 milestones in Cities: Skylines 2, each with a number of rewards and unlockable buildings and upgrades. You’ll need to unlock milestones in order to progress through the game.

Cities: Skylines 2 gives a lot of freedom for players to build any type of city they want, but milestones are a necessary part of the game that all players will have to deal with no matter what their objective is.

Milestones can be considered a type of objective in the game that keeps some types of buildings and services locked behind the size of the city you have developed so far, and to unlock all those perks, you’ll have to unlock all milestones until you reach the Small City milestone.

Milestones won’t affect your game much otherwise, and you’ll still be free to build an apocalyptic hell city or an efficient metropolis if you want.

How to unlock all milestones in Cities: Skylines 2

Milestones are a type of objective within Cities: Skylines 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock milestones in Cities: Skylines 2 by gaining experience points as you develop your city. Players will naturally reach each milestone available as they progress through the game.

Each milestone requires a certain amount of XP to be unlocked, and you gain XP by building and developing your city. The bigger the milestone, the higher the experience you’ll need to unlock.

You can gain XP by building roads, placing resource generators, and creating services, but you can also gain passive XP by keeping the citizens (not only in the residential areas) happy and comfortable.

All milestones in Cities: Skylines 2

The bigger the city, the better the milestone rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As we mentioned before, there are 20 milestones in total you can unlock. The 20 milestones can be divided into five groups: Village, Town, City, Metropolis, and Megalopolis. Therefore, there are four steps for each city size.

Milestones are related to the Development Tree, as most milestones will unlock more types of buildings and services you can offer to your city that you’ll be able to then spend your development points to be able to build.

After you unlock the Small City Milestone, the next 10 milestones will only unlock larger loan limits, but will still receive more cells, development points, and expansion permits. That way you’ll be able to be able to reach the Megalopolis status.

Tiny Village

XP to unlock: 750 XP

750 XP Rewards: ¢600,000, one development point, and three expansion permits.

¢600,000, one development point, and three expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢100,000 loan limit Map tiles City Budget City Statistics EU Medium Density Row Housing NA Medium Density Row Housing Roads Four-lane Divided Road Five-lane Asymmetric Road Four-lane One-way Road Five-lane One-way Road Four-lane Tied Arch Bridge Healthcare and Deathcare Development Tree Medical Clinic Cemetery Garbage Management Landfill Landfill Lot Tool



Small Village

XP to unlock: 2,500 XP

2,500 XP Rewards: ¢700,000, two development points, and four expansion permits.

¢700,000, two development points, and four expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢150,000 loan limit Taxation NA Medium Density Housing EU Medium Density Housing Education and Research Development Tree Elementary School High School



Large Village

XP to unlock: 4,800 XP

4,800 XP Rewards: ¢800,000, three development points, and five expansion permits.

¢800,000, three development points, and five expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢200,000 loan limit Service Budgets Livestock Farming Stone Mining Fire and Rescue Development Tree Fire House Police and Administration Development Tree Police Station



Grand Village

XP to unlock: 8,300 XP

8,300 XP Rewards: ¢1,000,000, four development points, and six expansion permits.

¢1,000,000, four development points, and six expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢250,000 loan limit District Creation Tool Production Panel Policies Natural Disasters Transportation Overview Low Rent Housing Low Density Offices Grain Farming Forestry Transportation Development Tree Bus Depot Double Public Transport Lane One way Public Lane Taxi Depot Parks and Recreation Development Tree Small Park Small Plaza Small Playground Dog Park Campfire Taxi Minimum Fare



Tiny Town

XP to unlock : 13,600 XP

: 13,600 XP Rewards : ¢1,200,000, five development points, and seven expansion permits.

: ¢1,200,000, five development points, and seven expansion permits. Unlocks : ¢400,000 loan limit NA Mixed Housing EU Mixed Housing Vegetable Farming Coal Mining Communications Development Tree Mailbox Post Office Radio Mast Pre-release Programs Roadside Parking Fee Recycling Speed Bumps Energy Consumption Awareness

:

Boom Town

XP to unlock: 21,300 XP

21,300 XP Rewards: ¢1,400,000, six development points, and eight expansion permits.

¢1,400,000, six development points, and eight expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢500,000 loan limit Textile Fiber Farming Heavy Traffic Ban Advanced Pollution Management



Busy Town

XP to unlock: 32,100 XP

32,100 XP Rewards: ¢1,600,000, seven development points, and nine expansion permits.

¢1,600,000, seven development points, and nine expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢600,000 loan limit Ore Mining Gated Community



Big Town

XP to unlock: 46,700 XP

46,700 XP Rewards: ¢1,900,000, eight development points, and 10 expansion permits.

¢1,900,000, eight development points, and 10 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢700,000 loan limit EU High Density Housing NA High Density Housing Oil Drilling



Great Town

XP to unlock: 65,700 XP

65,700 XP Rewards: ¢2,200,000, nine development points, and 12 expansion permits.

¢2,200,000, nine development points, and 12 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢800,000 loan limit EU High Density Business NA High Density Business



Small City

XP to unlock: 89,700 XP

89,700 XP Rewards: ¢2,500,000, 10 development points, and 15 expansion permits.

¢2,500,000, 10 development points, and 15 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢900,000 loan limit High Density Offices High Speed Highways Combustion Engine Ban City Promotion



Big City

XP to unlock: 119,700 XP

119,700 XP Rewards: ¢2,800,000, 11 development points, and 18 expansion permits.

¢2,800,000, 11 development points, and 18 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢1,100,000 loan limit



Large City

XP to unlock: 155,700 XP

155,700 XP Rewards: ¢3,200,000, 12 development points, and 21 expansion permits.

¢3,200,000, 12 development points, and 21 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢1,300,000 loan limit



Huge City

XP to unlock: 198,700 XP

198,700 XP Rewards: ¢3,600,000, 13 development points, and 24 expansion permits.

¢3,600,000, 13 development points, and 24 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢1,500,000 loan limit



Grand City

XP to unlock: 248,700 XP

248,700 XP Rewards: ¢4,000,000, one development point, and three expansion permits.

¢4,000,000, one development point, and three expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢1,700,000 loan limit



Metropolis

XP to unlock: 305,700 XP

305,700 XP Rewards: ¢4,400,000, 15 development points, and 32 expansion permits.

¢4,400,000, 15 development points, and 32 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢1,900,000 loan limit



Thriving Metropolis

XP to unlock: 369,700 XP

369,700 XP Rewards: ¢4,900,000, 17 development points, and 36 expansion permits.

¢4,900,000, 17 development points, and 36 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢2,100,000 loan limit



Flourishing Metropolis

XP to unlock: 439,700 XP

439,700 XP Rewards: ¢5,400,000, 19 development points, and 41 expansion permits.

¢5,400,000, 19 development points, and 41 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢2,300,000 loan limit



Expansive Metropolis

XP to unlock: 514,700 XP

514,700 XP Rewards: ¢5,900,000, 21 development points, and 46 expansion permits.

¢5,900,000, 21 development points, and 46 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢2,600,000 loan limit



Massive Metropolis

XP to unlock: 592,700 XP

592,700 XP Rewards: ¢6,400,000, 25 development points, and 51 expansion permits.

¢6,400,000, 25 development points, and 51 expansion permits. Unlocks: ¢3,000,000 loan limit



Megalopolis