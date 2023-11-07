There are 20 milestones in Cities: Skylines 2, each with a number of rewards and unlockable buildings and upgrades. You’ll need to unlock milestones in order to progress through the game.
Cities: Skylines 2 gives a lot of freedom for players to build any type of city they want, but milestones are a necessary part of the game that all players will have to deal with no matter what their objective is.
Milestones can be considered a type of objective in the game that keeps some types of buildings and services locked behind the size of the city you have developed so far, and to unlock all those perks, you’ll have to unlock all milestones until you reach the Small City milestone.
Milestones won’t affect your game much otherwise, and you’ll still be free to build an apocalyptic hell city or an efficient metropolis if you want.
How to unlock all milestones in Cities: Skylines 2
You unlock milestones in Cities: Skylines 2 by gaining experience points as you develop your city. Players will naturally reach each milestone available as they progress through the game.
Each milestone requires a certain amount of XP to be unlocked, and you gain XP by building and developing your city. The bigger the milestone, the higher the experience you’ll need to unlock.
You can gain XP by building roads, placing resource generators, and creating services, but you can also gain passive XP by keeping the citizens (not only in the residential areas) happy and comfortable.
All milestones in Cities: Skylines 2
As we mentioned before, there are 20 milestones in total you can unlock. The 20 milestones can be divided into five groups: Village, Town, City, Metropolis, and Megalopolis. Therefore, there are four steps for each city size.
Milestones are related to the Development Tree, as most milestones will unlock more types of buildings and services you can offer to your city that you’ll be able to then spend your development points to be able to build.
After you unlock the Small City Milestone, the next 10 milestones will only unlock larger loan limits, but will still receive more cells, development points, and expansion permits. That way you’ll be able to be able to reach the Megalopolis status.
Tiny Village
- XP to unlock: 750 XP
- Rewards: ¢600,000, one development point, and three expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢100,000 loan limit
- Map tiles
- City Budget
- City Statistics
- EU Medium Density Row Housing
- NA Medium Density Row Housing
- Roads
- Four-lane Divided Road
- Five-lane Asymmetric Road
- Four-lane One-way Road
- Five-lane One-way Road
- Four-lane Tied Arch Bridge
- Healthcare and Deathcare Development Tree
- Medical Clinic
- Cemetery
- Garbage Management
- Landfill
- Landfill Lot Tool
Small Village
- XP to unlock: 2,500 XP
- Rewards: ¢700,000, two development points, and four expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢150,000 loan limit
- Taxation
- NA Medium Density Housing
- EU Medium Density Housing
- Education and Research Development Tree
- Elementary School
- High School
Large Village
- XP to unlock: 4,800 XP
- Rewards: ¢800,000, three development points, and five expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢200,000 loan limit
- Service Budgets
- Livestock Farming
- Stone Mining
- Fire and Rescue Development Tree
- Fire House
- Police and Administration Development Tree
- Police Station
Grand Village
- XP to unlock: 8,300 XP
- Rewards: ¢1,000,000, four development points, and six expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢250,000 loan limit
- District Creation Tool
- Production Panel
- Policies
- Natural Disasters
- Transportation Overview
- Low Rent Housing
- Low Density Offices
- Grain Farming
- Forestry
- Transportation Development Tree
- Bus Depot
- Double Public Transport Lane
- One way Public Lane
- Taxi Depot
- Parks and Recreation Development Tree
- Small Park
- Small Plaza
- Small Playground
- Dog Park
- Campfire
- Taxi Minimum Fare
Tiny Town
- XP to unlock: 13,600 XP
- Rewards: ¢1,200,000, five development points, and seven expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢400,000 loan limit
- NA Mixed Housing
- EU Mixed Housing
- Vegetable Farming
- Coal Mining
- Communications Development Tree
- Mailbox
- Post Office
- Radio Mast
- Pre-release Programs
- Roadside Parking Fee
- Recycling
- Speed Bumps
- Energy Consumption Awareness
Boom Town
- XP to unlock: 21,300 XP
- Rewards: ¢1,400,000, six development points, and eight expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢500,000 loan limit
- Textile Fiber Farming
- Heavy Traffic Ban
- Advanced Pollution Management
Busy Town
- XP to unlock: 32,100 XP
- Rewards: ¢1,600,000, seven development points, and nine expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢600,000 loan limit
- Ore Mining
- Gated Community
Big Town
- XP to unlock: 46,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢1,900,000, eight development points, and 10 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢700,000 loan limit
- EU High Density Housing
- NA High Density Housing
- Oil Drilling
Great Town
- XP to unlock: 65,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢2,200,000, nine development points, and 12 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢800,000 loan limit
- EU High Density Business
- NA High Density Business
Small City
- XP to unlock: 89,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢2,500,000, 10 development points, and 15 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢900,000 loan limit
- High Density Offices
- High Speed Highways
- Combustion Engine Ban
- City Promotion
Big City
- XP to unlock: 119,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢2,800,000, 11 development points, and 18 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢1,100,000 loan limit
Large City
- XP to unlock: 155,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢3,200,000, 12 development points, and 21 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢1,300,000 loan limit
Huge City
- XP to unlock: 198,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢3,600,000, 13 development points, and 24 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢1,500,000 loan limit
Grand City
- XP to unlock: 248,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢4,000,000, one development point, and three expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢1,700,000 loan limit
Metropolis
- XP to unlock: 305,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢4,400,000, 15 development points, and 32 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢1,900,000 loan limit
Thriving Metropolis
- XP to unlock: 369,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢4,900,000, 17 development points, and 36 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢2,100,000 loan limit
Flourishing Metropolis
- XP to unlock: 439,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢5,400,000, 19 development points, and 41 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢2,300,000 loan limit
Expansive Metropolis
- XP to unlock: 514,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢5,900,000, 21 development points, and 46 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢2,600,000 loan limit
Massive Metropolis
- XP to unlock: 592,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢6,400,000, 25 development points, and 51 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢3,000,000 loan limit
Megalopolis
- XP to unlock: 671,700 XP
- Rewards: ¢7,000,000, 30 development points, and 56 expansion permits.
- Unlocks:
- ¢4,000,000 loan limit