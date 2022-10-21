How to unlock additional costume styles in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is the newest way to feel like a DC hero, taking on criminals throughout the dark, dangerous streets of Gotham.

Play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood and clean up the crime lurking and scurrying around the streets. Not only can you play as these characters, but you can also change up the way you look to express your superhero self.

While each suit is excellent, players are likely to change their outfits quite often. This could be because they’ve leveled up or even you just want to change your style.

As you progress through the game, you’ll upgrade your kit, increasing your defense and damage so you can take on enemies with ease.

Each suit is unique in appearance, with a dozen different styles for each suit, there is a ton of variety for superhero game fans. Gotham Knights give players the ability to change the appearance of clothes with ease, also known as transmogs.

Transmogs provide the players the ability to change their clothes without affecting the attack or defense stats.

What costume styles are there in Gotham Knights?

There are several different styles to look forward to. The devs clearly put lots of time into creating a variety of detailed costumes so fans could harness any time period or genre of game and blend it with Gotham Knights.

Pirate Costume

Image via WB

The Pirate style brings out a Jack Sparrow style into your Gotham Knights game. Play as Robin cosplaying as Edward Kenway, taking down criminals in the streets of Gotham.

Assassin’s Costume

Image via WB

Now you can actually play like Ezio in Gotham. The Assassin costume strikes fear into the hearts of criminals and bosses lurking in the streets of Gotham.

New Guard Costumes

Image via WB

These costumes are the ones featured in the majority of the promotional material. It seems to blend a lot of the different variants, which gives each character more of their own style.

Knight Ops Costumes

Image via WB

This set of costumes gives a more gritty and realistic feel to each character. Each hero dons plated armor and still has the ability to keep one character looking different from another.

Knightwatch Transmog Costumes

Image via WB

These costumes stay true to the comic book versions of each character. They really separate each hero, making them unique and a joy to watch getting into brawls.

Shinobi Costumes

Image via WB

This Samurai-style of costume is an awesome pairing with the dark and gritty criminal underbelly of Gotham.

Titan Costumes

Image via WB

The Titan costume gears your heroes up to the teeth with badass armor. It still provides a bunch of variety for fans to change their costumes to their heart’s content.

How to unlock costume styles in Gotham Knights?

You can unlock and earn suits easily in Gotham Knights. You can gather a nice wardrobe of all your fancy suits as you progress through the game, collecting suit after suit as you complete missions.

Crafting suits is also simple. Head to Belfry, see if you have any craftable gear in your crafting menu, and get crafting. As you progress through Gotham Knights, you’ll have to start crafting legendary suits.

You can splice all your suits to make whatever suit you want. The additional suits are made by going through the game and completing objectives.

There are some suits that won’t be unlockable unless you’ve bought a certain edition of the game providing players who splashed their cash to get the rewards.

It’s a detailed game, with a simple progression. Gotham Knights makes it easy for fans to get their gear and feel like a superhero.