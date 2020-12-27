Taunting is the best way to celebrate a big play.

Taunting players in Madden 21 is a fun way to rub in a win or celebrate a touchdown in a challenging game.

Some players may consider it poor sportsmanship, but every player should know how to taunt just in case.

How to taunt in Madden 21

Players can taunt in Madden 21 by holding down the left trigger and pressing Square/X on both Xbox and Playstation consoles. Holding the LT/L2 button and Square/X will activate a randomly selected taunt perfect for showing off.

Unfortunately for fans, players cannot select specific taunts and will activate a random animation. The animations include the player turning around and pointing a finger, high-stepping while running, and a few other taunts that will drive the other player crazy.

It is crucial to make sure there are no defenders around while taunting, as getting tackled during a celebration almost always results in a fumble.

Players can also press LT/L2 and Square/X to dive into the endzone and further taunt the other player. After scoring a touchdown, remember to move to the right stick up, down, left, or right to trigger more celebrations. These include team celebrations, spiking the ball, and player-specific dances.

Combining a taunt, endzone dive, and touchdown celebration are enough to upset almost any Madden 21 player. Remember that other players cant taunt you, so try your best to avoid being the player watching the celebration.