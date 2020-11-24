How to tame undead Hunter pets in World of Warcraft Shadowlands

World of Warcraft’s new expansion Shadowlands is all about the living intermingling with the afterlife, and what better way to do that than get an undead pet.

Prior to the release of Shadowlands Hunters were made aware of the potential ability to tame undead beasts during the pre-patch. The only requirement for the item was a “Simple Tome of Bone-Binding,” but no one knew where you’d be able to get it or how.

At the same time, Undead Hunters were given the power to tame undead beasts as a racial ability, giving them a head start on taming beasts that already existed prior to the Shadowlands launch yesterday.

Tamable undead beasts are spread all throughout Azeroth and the Shadowlands, and they come in a variety of types. Among those are Devilsaurs, Hounds, Birds, Raptors, and Wind Serpents.

But until yesterday any Hunter that wasn’t undead had no clue where to get the Tome required to start taming these bad boys.

After the Shadowlands flood gates opened and players began leveling as fast as possible, it became apparent that the Simple Tome could be acquired by fairly simple means.

All you need to do to obtain a Simple Tome of Bone-Binding is kill mobs in Shadowlands’ new necrotic zone called Maldraxxus. If you’re currently questing through the game, this will be the second zone that you’re introduced to.

The Tome itself is a random drop so some may be luckier than others in obtaining it quickly. Additionally, this won’t be something you can pick up or sell on the Auction House. It is a Bind-on-Pickup (BoP) item.

After the item drops, you can use it to learn Undead beast taming, and you’ll be one step closer to having your own mini Gluth from Wrath’s Naxxramas or Rezan from BFA’s Atal’Dazar.