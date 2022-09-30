Grounded gives players the opportunity to survive in a backyard after being shrunk down by a strange science device.

Lost in their own backyard, it’s up to players to find how why they were shrunken and how they can get bigger again. Luckily, they won’t have to do it alone, thanks to Obsidian’s addition of pet bugs in Grounded.

In the game, you can tame Aphids, Weevils, and Gnats to hang around your base. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to tame pets in Grounded.

How to tame pets in Grounded

To lure in the different bugs, you’ll need to create Slurry from different ingredients. To make Slurry, you’ll need to create a Grinder as an additional piece of your crafting bench. Players will find the Grinder construction recipe by getting to the Haze Lab in the Haze biome. This will require a gas mask.

Once you’ve gotten to the bottom of the Haze Lab, you’ll find a BURG.L chip that you can then take back to the BURG.L robot. To purchase the Grinder upgrade from the BURG.L bot, you’ll need to have at least 4,000 Raw Science points.

Once you’ve crafted the Grinder, you’ll need to make Slurry for whichever insect you want to recruit as a pet. There are three insects you can domesticate, and their requirements are:

Aphids: Plant Slurry

Gnats: Spoiled Meat Slurry

Weevils: Mushroom Slurry

Once you’ve made the correct Slurry, take it to a nearby wild insect and drop it near them. They should notice it and eat it, which will tame them as your pet. Once you’ve tamed it, the pet should follow you around, give 10 additional inventory, and provide you with a special boost.

Aphids: Less stamina used to sprint

Gnats: Glide faster with Dandelions

Weevils: Reduce how thirsty you get over time

That’s all you need to know about how to tame pets in Grounded.