How to spawn vehicles in Unturned

Surviving the zombie apocalypse is the goal of 2014 game Unturned, and one of the ways that you can try and do so is by utilizing different kinds of vehicles for exploration.

Unturned offers various cheats to help you, including a cheat to spawn in vehicles. Let’s take a closer look at how to do so in the PC version.

How to spawn in vehicles in Unturned

It’s super easy to spawn in vehicles, but don’t forget to make sure cheats are enabled. Image via Smartly Dressed Games.

The first step to spawning in vehicles is to ensure that cheats are enabled before you jump into a new map. To do this, click Play in the main menu and select your map before navigating to the Cheats option on the left-hand side. Make sure you have clicked on this option to enable cheats. You should then be able to access any cheats you want when you launch the map.

To spawn in vehicles, open the chat box/ console command box by pressing the J key. Next, type in the prompt /vehicle X. Replace the X with the vehicle ID number for the vehicle you want to spawn in. You can find a handy list of all the vehicle ID numbers on Unturned Hub. An example of how to spawn in a vehicle would be typing in /vehicle 56, which would spawn in the Desert Armored Offroader.

Once the command is typed in, hit enter, and your chosen vehicle will appear. You can use this cheat as often as you like, so you can spawn in any of the vehicles available in Unturned as long as you have the vehicle ID list to hand.