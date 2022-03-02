If you want to get your hands on the Lone Wolf Ashes you'll first need to meet up with Renna the Witch.

Early in your Elden Ring adventure, you’ll want to get your hands on all the helpful items you can and ashes — given to you by Renna the Witch — are about as useful as it gets.

With ashes, you can summon spirits to assist in combat, including the powerful Lone Wolf Ashes. You can get these almost right at the beginning of your adventures in the Lands Between, however, you could miss it.

To make sure you get your hands on ashes, here’s what you need to know about summoning Renna the Witch and claiming your rewards.

How to spawn Renna the Witch in Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

To spawn Renna the Witch you first need to head to the Touch of Grace outside Stormgate and speak to Milena who will give you the ability to level up and access Torrent, the spirit horse.

After this conversation, you need to teleport back to the Church of Elleh fast travel point. Once you arrive, you will be called upon by Renna, who is sitting on one of the walls of the ruins. If you run back to the church she will not spawn.

Speaking to Renna will provide you with two things: the Spirit Calling Bell and Lone Wolf Ashes. With these two items, you can call forth spirit wolves to help you in combat.

How to solve “Renna not spawing” glitch

Many players are reporting that they have had issues getting her to spawn. If this is the case for you, make sure you’re teleporting back to the church at night; some claim this fixed their problems.

Others claim that if you reach the Table of Lost Grace then you’ll no longer be able to trigger this encounter, so make sure you do it early in your playthrough.