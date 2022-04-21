How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘D’ as the fourth letter

Every day more people try Wordle. It’s not just a game, but also a great tool to practice your vocabulary, as every day a new word needs to be discovered. And, until you find the word of the day, you’ll go through other wrong words until you finally get it right.
This process can be quite fun, but sometimes not. You may be wanting to maintain your winning streak, or you may not have as much time available to explore the many options more calmly. If it takes too many tries and you’re stuck with just a ‘D’ in the middle of the word, we’ve got the list to help you find your next options.
Five-letter words with ‘D’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle
- abide
- abode
- acids
- acidy
- amide
- amido
- amids
- anode
- apods
- baddy
- balds
- baldy
- banda
- bands
- bandy
- barde
- bards
- bauds
- bawds
- bawdy
- beads
- beady
- beedi
- bends
- bendy
- biddy
- bindi
- binds
- birds
- blade
- bolds
- bonds
- brads
- brede
- bride
- bunds
- bundt
- burds
- caddy
- caids
- candy
- cards
- chads
- chide
- clade
- clads
- clods
- coady
- coeds
- colds
- condo
- cords
- coude
- credo
- creds
- crude
- crudo
- cruds
- curds
- curdy
- deads
- diode
- doody
- dowdy
- duads
- duddy
- dyads
- egads
- elide
- elude
- emyde
- emyds
- epode
- erode
- etude
- evade
- exude
- faddy
- fards
- feeds
- fends
- feods
- feuds
- finds
- folds
- fonds
- fondu
- foods
- fordo
- fords
- fuddy
- fundi
- funds
- gaddi
- garda
- gauds
- gaudy
- gelds
- geode
- giddy
- gilds
- girds
- glade
- glads
- glady
- glede
- gleds
- glide
- goads
- golds
- goods
- goody
- gowds
- grade
- grads
- gride
- grids
- grody
- guide
- guids
- gurdy
- hands
- handy
- hards
- hardy
- heads
- heady
- heeds
- herds
- hinds
- holds
- hoods
- hoody
- horde
- howdy
- hurds
- imide
- imido
- imids
- irade
- irids
- jirds
- kendo
- khadi
- kheda
- kinds
- lands
- lards
- lardy
- lauds
- lends
- leuds
- lindy
- loads
- loids
- lords
- maids
- mauds
- meads
- meeds
- melds
- mends
- milds
- minds
- misdo
- molds
- moldy
- monde
- mondo
- moods
- moody
- nards
- needs
- needy
- nerds
- nerdy
- nurds
- outdo
- oxide
- oxids
- panda
- pardi
- pards
- pends
- perdy
- plods
- ponds
- poods
- pride
- prods
- prude
- purda
- qaids
- quads
- quids
- raids
- rands
- readd
- ready
- reeds
- reedy
- rends
- rinds
- roads
- ronde
- roods
- rowdy
- rynds
- sands
- sards
- scads
- scudi
- seeds
- seedy
- sends
- shade
- shads
- shady
- sheds
- sleds
- sneds
- snide
- soldi
- soldo
- sonde
- sords
- spade
- spado
- spode
- stade
- studs
- study
- suede
- swede
- tardo
- tardy
- tends
- tendu
- thuds
- tilde
- toads
- tondo
- trade
- trode
- tsade
- vanda
- velds
- veldt
- vends
- voids
- wands
- wards
- weeds
- welds
- wends
- whids
- whyda
- wilds
- windy
- wolds
- words
- wordy
- wynds
- yards
- yirds
- zaida
- zaidy
- zendo
Finding which vowels are also present in the word is a great way to narrow down the options for subsequent attempts. Also, you should try to risk the most familiar words first, as Wordle usually chooses common words for its answers.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.