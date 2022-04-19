How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words that end with ‘ER’

Now you've got the last two letters finding the rest of the Wordle puzzle becomes much easier.

Every day brings a new Wordle challenge and today’s puzzle could be stumping some players. If this sounds like you, there’s no shame in a little guidance; by narrowing down options you can quickly get back on track to finding the right solution.

If you’re here then you’ve likely already found the last two letters of the Wordle puzzle of the day which are “ER”. With these already found, uncovering the rest of the word becomes much easier.

Below you’ll find a list of 30 words that will help you in finding the solution to the Wordle puzzle.

5 letter words ending in ER

Screengrab via Wordle

Like having the first two letters of any Wordle puzzle, the last two letters are great indicators of what the solution could be. Using our list you’ll be able to narrow down the options and greatly increase your chances of getting the solution in a few guesses.

Some advice that can be effective is to look for the first letters in the word next by using examples from the list below. Once you’ve got the start and the ending of the word narrowing down the middle becomes even easier.

After

Baker

Buyer

Cheer

Ether

Fiber

Foyer

Gamer

Gazer

Hirer

Hyper

Icier

Joker

Jiver

Kiter

Lager

Maser

Mixer

Newer

Oxter

Other

Pacer

Roger

Spier

Taber

Umber

Viper

Wader

Yager

Zoner

You will find the answer to your Wordle puzzle in this list, but it may take more than one guess to get there. If you do fail at finding the solution to today’s puzzle don’t stress! Tomorrow there will be an entirely new Wordle challenge to attempt.