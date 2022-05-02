How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘R’ in them

The latest Wordle puzzle is here and users might be confused when they see the structure of the answer. For users who have gotten far enough with the word, they might see that it begins with an “s” and has an “r” near the end. This can be a challenging structure to work around, especially if users have a large amount of letters still to choose from.
Luckily, there happens to be a plethora of five-letter words that share this same structure. So whether a user is trying to solve today’s Wordle puzzles or a future puzzle that has the “s” and “r” in these positions, they can look below for potential five-letter word guesses.
Five-letter words with “S” and “R” in them
- sabra
- sabre
- sacra
- sairs
- saury
- scare
- scarf
- scarp
- scars
- scart
- scary
- score
- scorn
- scurf
- scurs
- seare
- sears
- seers
- seirs
- serra
- serre
- serrs
- serry
- shard
- share
- shark
- sharn
- sharp
- sherd
- shere
- shire
- shirk
- shirr
- shirs
- shirt
- shore
- shorl
- shorn
- short
- shura
- sirra
- skart
- skers
- skirl
- skirr
- skirt
- skyre
- skyrs
- slurb
- slurp
- slurs
- smarm
- smart
- smerk
- smirk
- smirr
- smirs
- smore
- smurf
- smurs
- snare
- snarf
- snark
- snarl
- snars
- snary
- snirt
- snore
- snort
- soare
- soars
- sopra
- sorra
- sorry
- sours
- spard
- spare
- spark
- spars
- spart
- sperm
- spire
- spirt
- spiry
- spore
- sport
- spurn
- spurs
- spurt
- spyre
- stare
- stark
- starn
- starr
- stars
- start
- stere
- stern
- stire
- stirk
- stirp
- stirs
- store
- stork
- storm
- story
- sture
- sturt
- styre
- sucre
- suers
- supra
- surra
- sutra
- sward
- sware
- swarf
- swarm
- swart
- swerf
- swire
- swirl
- sword
- swore
- sworn
As users can see, they have dozens of choices.
While there are a considerable amount of words with an “s” and “r,” players should remember to try out more common words first. Every word on this list is a word Wordle will accept but the answer to the puzzle is usually a word most users have heard before.