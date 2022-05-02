How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words with ‘S’ and ‘R’ in them

The latest Wordle puzzle is here and users might be confused when they see the structure of the answer. For users who have gotten far enough with the word, they might see that it begins with an “s” and has an “r” near the end. This can be a challenging structure to work around, especially if users have a large amount of letters still to choose from.

Luckily, there happens to be a plethora of five-letter words that share this same structure. So whether a user is trying to solve today’s Wordle puzzles or a future puzzle that has the “s” and “r” in these positions, they can look below for potential five-letter word guesses.

Five-letter words with “S” and “R” in them

sabra

sabre

sacra

sairs

saury

scare

scarf

scarp

scars

scart

scary

score

scorn

scurf

scurs

seare

sears

seers

seirs

serra

serre

serrs

serry

shard

share

shark

sharn

sharp

sherd

shere

shire

shirk

shirr

shirs

shirt

shore

shorl

shorn

short

shura

sirra

skart

skers

skirl

skirr

skirt

skyre

skyrs

slurb

slurp

slurs

smarm

smart

smerk

smirk

smirr

smirs

smore

smurf

smurs

snare

snarf

snark

snarl

snars

snary

snirt

snore

snort

soare

soars

sopra

sorra

sorry

sours

spard

spare

spark

spars

spart

sperm

spire

spirt

spiry

spore

sport

spurn

spurs

spurt

spyre

stare

stark

starn

starr

stars

start

stere

stern

stire

stirk

stirp

stirs

store

stork

storm

story

sture

sturt

styre

sucre

suers

supra

surra

sutra

sward

sware

swarf

swarm

swart

swerf

swire

swirl

sword

swore

sworn

As users can see, they have dozens of choices.

While there are a considerable amount of words with an “s” and “r,” players should remember to try out more common words first. Every word on this list is a word Wordle will accept but the answer to the puzzle is usually a word most users have heard before.