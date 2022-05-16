How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words starting with ‘D’ and ending with ‘E’

Wordle puzzles can be extremely difficult some days, especially if players can’t think of words containing the letters they have guessed. In certain situations, the Wordle answer will put your letters in places that causes you to draw a blank. If that happens, it can take what seems like an eternity to think of a word that matches your structure, let alone get the answer right.

If you’ve fallen into this conundrum with a word starting with the letter “D” and ending with “E,” then fear not. We have you covered with an entire list of words that match this structure. While we won’t be giving any Wordle answers away, this list will let players get the answer quicker and help keep their Wordle streak intact.

daine

dalle

damme

dance

darre

daube

deare

deave

debye

deere

deeve

deice

delve

dense

desse

deuce

dexie

dhole

diane

didie

diene

dinge

diode

dirge

dirke

disme

dixie

dobie

dodge

dogie

dolce

donee

donne

dooce

doole

doree

dorse

douce

douse

dovie

dowie

dowle

dowse

doxie

drake

drape

drave

drere

drice

drive

droke

drole

drome

drone

drove

drupe

druse

dulce

dulse

dunce

duple

dwale

dwile

dwine

The choices from this particular word structure aren’t too plentiful in terms of legitimate Wordle guesses. The Wordle answer will be a common word that players hear in their everyday lives most of the time. While that’s not always the case, it is more often than not. As such, players should try and guess words that they’ve heard before they try words they aren’t too familiar with.

All of the words above have been confirmed to be accepted by Wordle. This means players can type any of them in and their guess will count towards their total.