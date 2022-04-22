How to solve Wordle: 5-letter words that start with ‘PL’

If you’ve been playing Wordle for a while, it probably won’t take long to get the answer for the daily puzzle. Now owned by The New York Times, the popular web-based word game is just the right amount of challenging to start your day with. But there are days where the puzzle gets harder.

Whether it is because you can’t think of any words with a specific letter combo or because there are too many, you may find yourself stuck. If that’s the case, finding words that fit the criteria you already have is a good strategy.

Below we have compiled a list of words that start with these two letters, which may help you sort out your ideas.

Five-letter words starting with ‘PL’ to try on Wordle

PLACE

PLACK

PLAGE

PLAID

PLAIN

PLAIT

PLANE

PLANK

PLANS

PLANT

PLASH

PLASM

PLATE

PLATS

PLATY

PLAYA

PLAYS

PLAZA

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

PLEBE

PLEBS

PLENA

PLEON

PLEWS

PLICA

PLIED

PLIER

PLIES

PLINK

PLODS

PLONK

PLOPS

PLOTS

PLOTZ

PLOWS

PLOYS

PLUCK

PLUGS

PLUMB

PLUME

PLUMP

PLUMS

PLUMY

PLUNK

PLUSH

PLYER

All of the above words are valid guesses on Wordle. We tested them for you while making this list. There are, however, a lot of words on the list, so you can rule out the more uncommon ones and plural forms to narrow down your options. They are less likely to be the word of the day, because Wordle prioritizes more common vocabulary and will rarely pick a plural word for the challenge.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around midnight CT) to avoid losing your streak.