How to solve the Graveyard Puzzle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course comes with a bunch of secrets to discover, just as the base game did all those years ago. But the most prevalent and tricky one this time around is the Graveyard and the Broken Relic that unlocks its mysteries.

How to find and solve the Graveyard riddle

Screengrab via Studio MDHR

The Graveyard in question is located at the southernmost point of the DLC island, right above The Howling Aces boss fight location. You can’t miss it and if by some coincidence you do, the detective ghost NPC that lurks next to it will be a dead giveaway.

To complete this weird secret puzzle, you will need to first acquire the Broken Relic, one of many new items added to the item shop that you can buy with Coins either from the main quest or through the DLC island.

Screengrab via Studio MDHR

When you have this item, make sure to equip it to your character. You then want to press the following Gravestones in order: First, the middle top, then the bottom left, and finally the top right. Doing so will activate the middle Grave with a beacon of light to show you have completed the puzzle.

For those wondering just how this is solved, there are a bunch of NPCs on Podiums north of the island that gives you hints as to which gravestones should be selected based on their dialogue. The one that is first on the Podium says they are going “Top” as an example, whereas the second speaks the words “Left Downtown” hinting at the bottom left Grave.

Completing this small puzzle will unlock a secret boss in-game when interacting with the middle tombstone. Beating the boss will then upgrade the Broken Relic to its actual form—the Cursed Relic.