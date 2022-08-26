How to sign up for the Killer Klowns from Outer Space beta

A captivating storyline is often the pillar of good horror games. When it comes to creative tales, nothing comes close to ’80s and ’90s horror movies.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is based on the ’80s classic that shares the same name. In the movie, three aliens that look like clowns land on earth and “terrorize a small town.”

In the game, the Klowns’ main objective will be to catch as many humans as they can, and the humans will be required to break the Klowns’ spaceship. When it comes to the in-game objectives, fans who’ve played games like Dead by Daylight are likely to have an easier time adjusting to the game. Though Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is aiming for an early 2023 release, fans might be able to try out the game earlier than its release date in its beta stages.

How can you sign up for the Killer Klowns from Outer Space Beta?

Head over to Killer Klowns from Outer Space’s official website

Select the “Sign up for beta” button

Complete the questionnaire with your contact information

Agree to the terms presented at the end of the questionnaire

Completing the process won’t guarantee you a spot in the beta, however. Once you agree to the terms, you’ll send your application and the invited players will be chosen randomly. If you make it to the beta, you should receive an email from the developers, potentially with a code or instructions on how to download the beta.