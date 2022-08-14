How to sign up for the FANGS alpha playtest

FANGS is an upcoming four versus four action MOBA developed by Hidden Leaf Games, and although an official release date has yet to be announced, eager players will be able to try out the game in an alpha playtest set to run from Aug. 19 to Sep. 2.

Very little is known about what the actual playtest will have in store for players to enjoy, but if you’re interested in trying out the upcoming game, here’s how you can sign up.

How to sign up for FANGS alpha

Signing up for the FANGS alpha playtest is relatively simple. All you have to do is head to the game’s official playtest signup page and fill out the required information. To have a chance at getting access to FANGS early, you’ll need to provide Hidden Leaf Games with the following details:

Your email address

Your first name

Your Discord ID

Your age range

Your gender (although there is an option if you prefer not to say)

Your region

Your overall gaming experience

Your experience with MOBA games

Your experience with Arena Brawler games

Your preferred platform (Console, PC, IOS, or Android)

Once completed, you’ll need to head to your email inbox and subscribe to Hidden Leaf Games’ newsletter via the email they will have sent to you. After that, you’re all set to join the FANGS alpha playtest. You can also find a link to the official FANGS Discord server, which will be the primary way to provide feedback to the developers near the bottom of the game’s official website.

Be aware that the playtest for FANGS that runs from Aug. 19 to Sep. 2 will only be for PC players, so if you’re looking to play the upcoming MOBA on a different device, you’ll have to wait a while longer.