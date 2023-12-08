ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD is a newly announced 3D RPG coming to PC and console. It features the same beloved real-time combat and strategic elements as ARKNIGHTS but with all-new content and systems.

If you’re interested, there’s even a PC technical test you can join.

How to sign up for the ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD PC technical test

International players can participate in the ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD PC technical test, which will begin on Jan. 11, 2024, by following these steps:

Head to the official ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD website Sign up for an account. Be sure to select ‘PC’ as one of your platforms of choice. You have until Dec. 23, 2023, to sign up for the PC technical test. Fill out the survey for a chance to join the PC technical test.

It’s important to note the technical test user interface will be in English, and even if you do sign up for the PC technical test, you may not be accepted. However, there’s no harm in filling out the survey to get your hands on ARKNIGHTS: ENDGAME early.

If accepted, you will be notified via email before the test date.

What does the ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD include?

The ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD PC technical test will take players through the world of Talos-II, where they can meet characters from the cast of ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD. In the technical test, you’ll play as an ‘Endministrator,’ where you’ll lead a crew of nine playable characters and experience real-time combat against a slew of new hostile enemies, and much more.

PC spec requirements for ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD

The minimum and recommended PC specifications for the ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD PC technical tests include:

SYSTEM: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

CPU: Recommended: Intel Core i5-10600K or equivalent, or better CPUs Minimum: Intel Core i5-9400F



GPU: Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or equivalent, or better GPUs Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060



VRAM: 6GB or higher

RAM: 16GB or higher

Storage: 40GB free space or higher

This is everything we know about how to sign up for the PC technical test for ARKNIGHTS: ENDFIELD.