How to sign up for Skull and Bones Insider Program

Looking forward to playing Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate game Skull and Bones? If you’re interested in testing new features during the development process, and you play on a PC, you just might like to learn about the Insider Program.

According to Ubisoft itself, the Insider Program is an “ongoing live testing initiative” where certain players are selected to “play an early version of [the] game in real conditions before anyone else.” That means you can see firsthand what the Skull and Bones team is up to, instead of needing to wait until the actual release in early 2024. In return, the developers get your feedback. Being selected means you are willing to help the team identify what needs improvement in the current state of the game.

In a video, Ubisoft partners who are part of the program give their testimonies on what to expect — and what they enjoy the most about it. But Ubisoft partners are not the only ones who get to participate. You can sign up for a chance of being selected by the developer team. All you need to do is follow the steps and requirements below.

Where to sign up for the Skull and Bones Insider Program

To sign up for the Insider Program, the first thing you need to do is open its dedicated page at Ubisoft’s website. Once there, scroll past the sections “What’s the Insider Program?” and “Who is invited?” to find a yellow-background section with the words “Join the Insider Program.” It should look like this:

Get clicking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Click “Register,” then log in with Ubisoft Connect and follow any further steps. If you’re selected, you get to play Skull and Bones in confidential builds straight from the development process.

What are the requirements for the Skull and Bones Insider Program?

Unfortunately, getting selected might not be as simple as it looks. To improve your chances, make sure you fit the criteria set by Ubisoft, which luckily are listed in the FAQ and news page. To have a chance of participating in the Skull and Bones Insider Program, you must:

Be a PC player. Though you can have other platforms that you prefer to play on, this program is only available for PC via Ubisoft Connect. That means you must at least have access to a PC capable of running the game;

Though you can have other platforms that you prefer to play on, this program is only available for PC via Ubisoft Connect. That means you must at least have access to a PC capable of running the game; Be at least 18 years old. Because the game is not out yet, its actual age rating is uncertain. To make sure, Ubisoft is only accepting applications of gamers over 18 years of age.

Non-PC players, however, have a chance of playing early builds of the game by signing up for live tests. When available, those are available for every platform. Skull and Bones is set to release on Feb. 16, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna.