How to see your year in gaming on PS4 with the PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up

It was a fabulous year for gaming in 2019, especially for PlayStation 4 players. Death Stranding, Dreams, and Concrete Genie were simply a few of the exclusive games available for the PS4—and that’s just the half of it.

Apex Legends, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Outer Wilds were each big hits of their own, giving players a small glimpse into the potential of gaming. To celebrate the success of 2019 and usher in the new year, Sony is offering its fans the chance to reflect on their fondest gaming memories and look back at their year on PlayStation.

Image via Sony

From Jan. 14 to Feb. 14, the PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up will provide a look back at fans’ year on the PS4 with stats such as the number of games played, top genres, trophies earned, and more.

Eligible PlayStation fans will also receive a free dynamic theme and up to seven avatars to celebrate their gaming achievements in 2019.

How to see your PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up

PS4 fans should automatically receive an email from PlayStation with the results of 2019, including their avatar, stats, and achievements. If that email is nowhere to be seen, though, they can simply go to the PlayStation website to find out.

To be eligible for the PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up, fans need to have a registered PSN account in their chosen region, be 18 years old or over, have played games on a PS4 for at least 10 hours between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 10, 2019, and have allowed PlayStation to collect “additional data.”