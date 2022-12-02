How to run in The Callisto Protocol, explained

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind behind the Dead Space game, Glen Schofield. Throughout this unique experience, players will encounter some of the most grotesque horrors they’ve ever seen. To combat this, you will often need to choose to fight or run away from the monsters in your path. Running away is not as easy as it sounds, however.

Unfortunately, the running is a bit tricky in The Callisto Protocol, requiring specific conditions and being completely blocked in other locations. Here’s all the information about how to run in The Callisto Protocol and how it works.

How do you run in The Callisto Protocol?

On Xbox and PlayStation, you’ll press the RB/R1 button on the controller to begin running in the direction you’re facing. Calling this a run is a little bit of an exaggeration, though, as Jacob Lee will break into a light jog to get away from enemies, but many of them are faster than he is. Because of this, running away is rarely a solution to getting away from the Biophage.

Not only that, but the run ability seems to be locked in certain parts of the game. There seem to be certain hallways, rooms, and conditions that prevent you from being able to run, so it’s not something that can be relied on to get out of tough situations. Instead, it can help you get through the last stretch of an area filled with Biophage, squeezing into the next area before the monsters can follow.

If you don’t want to fight, consider sneaking around in tough situations. Much of the game is built around you being able to sneak past large groups of enemies instead of fighting them outright. Since you can’t always run, it’s better to think strategically about each new area.