How to revive friends in Dark and Darker

The full release of Dark and Darker is on its way, and like with every new title, there are a ton of new features to wrap your head around. In 2023, gamers will get their mitts on the adventure FPS, and you’ll need to know everything you can before you just head first into the unforgiving world of Dark and Darker.

To know your way around the world of Dark and Darker, you’ll need to know all the juicy details you can before hopping into a server. Players will traverse dangerous dungeons, taking on all forms of deadly enemies. You’ll most likely need to buddy up and tackle everything in a group.

But what if you make it through and, god forbid, a fellow gamer dies along the way? There must be a way to revive them.

How do I revive friends in Dark and Darker?

Image via IRONMACE

Dark and Darker is designed to be unforgiving, and knowing how to get straight to reviving your teammate might get you through some tricky situations.

It may seem grim, but you’ll have to steal all your teammate’s valuables from their cold-dead bodies. But really, all you need is their soul to revive them. Loot the chest armor of their body and the Soul Heart will be in that slot. Then you’ll have to go searching for an Alter of Sacrifice. They’re usually located around the Dungeon Basement level, so get searching.

As soon as you’ve found one, press F, revive your teammates, and head off on your Dark and Darker adventures again. It’s as simple as that—now you can die as many times as you like. Just make sure someone is there to revive you too.

To play Dark and Darker, players can request access on Steam.