Health is arguably the most important stat in Elden Ring as it determines if you’ll survive the dozens of challenging boss fights and encounters in the game. Some upgrade their Vigor as much as possible to stay alive longer, while others risk it all and focus on other skills. Regardless of how you build your character, health is important.

That’s why a hidden five percent debuff can be devastating, especially when you don’t realize what caused it or where it came from. The good news is it’s easy to remove, and you’ll be back to full health in no time. Let’s look at how to remove the health debuff in Elden Ring.

Once you make it to the Roundtable Hold, you can find an NPC named Fia who will ask if she can briefly hold you. This is an odd request, and wondering if there is any negative repercussion is a natural thought. While you do receive the Baldachin’s Blessing for letting Fia hold you, you also receive a five percent health debuff.

After hugging Fia, a red box with a down arrow will appear beneath your health bar in the top right corner. This lets you know there is currently a health debuff impacting your character, meaning you have less health and are at more risk.

Removing the health debuff is easy. Just use the Baldachin’s Blessing, and the health debuff will disappear. If the Baldachin’s Blessing is a crucial part of your build, you can always return to Fia to hug her again and receive another of the same item. Just remember that the health debuff always occurs when you receive it and is an unavoidable compromise.