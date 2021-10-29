How to register for the King of Fighters XV Beta

King of Fighters XV is scheduled for a February release, but players will get to experience what the game has to offer beforehand during its Open Beta test.

The Open Beta will only be available for PS4 and PS5 users. Though the players in other platforms may feel slightly left out, there can still be more beta tests before the game’s release that invite players from other platforms.

The pre-load dates for the beta haven’t been disclosed, meaning players will need to check the game’s store page for more details.

How can you sign up for the King of Fighters XV Beta?

The best aspect of the upcoming King of Fighters XV open beta is that players won’t need to do anything special to register. Open betas are available for all the users on the platform and players will just need to download the game once it becomes available in the store.

If you download the game during its beta but don’t end up buying it, the copy you’ll have in your library will become unavailable for play.

The pre-orders start from $59.99 while the Deluxe version will cost $84.99. Different from the standard version, the Deluxe version of the game comes with Team Pass One. According to the PlayStation Store, the game will hit the digital shelves on Feb. 17. If there are any delays or changes in the release schedule, the store page will be updated accordingly. You can also follow the developers’ official Twitter account for the latest King of Fighters XV news.