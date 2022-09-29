Google Stadia has come to an end following an announcement from Google on Sept. 29.

The video game streaming platform has consistently struggled to carve out a portion of the gaming market that’s worthy of the cost Google has put into it, and the tech giant is finally pulling the plug. The service and its servers will be shut down on Jan. 18, 2023.

“While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” Stadia VP and general manager Phil Harrison said.

For the dedicated few that have invested more than just their time into Stadia, Google is offering refunds for the majority of Stadia-related purchases. Here’s a full dive into what kind of refunds are being offered, and how those refunds can be acquired.

How to receive a refund for Stadia purchases

Google will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. All existing pre-orders for future products or games will be canceled and refunded automatically.

Stadia Pro subscriptions will not be refunded, but users who actively hold a Pro subscription before Sept. 29 can access their Pro library until the shutdown period at no additional cost. Hardware purchased at physical locations like the Google Store or Best Buy will not be able to be returned or refunded.

The process for refunding Stadia products is not finalized or available yet. Google says its “intent” is to have the majority of refunds processed by the server shutdown date.

When the process goes live, users who purchased items with either a gift card or a payment method that is no longer in use will be able to choose a new form of payment in order to receive a refund.

This article will be updated with more information when the Stadia refund system goes live.