How to pre-register for Fall Guys Free For All launch

Fall Guys recently announced it will be ditching its $20 price tag. Two years after the game’s launch, Mediatonic has decided to make the game free-to-play, making it more accessible to more players in the process.

Fall Guys will become free-to-play on June 21, and the patch will also introduce the game to more platforms. Fall Guys will become available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5. Mediatonic is also taking its business to Epic Games, meaning new players won’t be able to download the game off Steam. Epic Games Store will be Fall Guys’ new home and Epic is organizing an event to celebrate the occasion.

The pre-registration event will be live until June 21, and there are five tiers of rewards that players can unlock.

Kean Bean Nameplate – Requirement: 500,000 registered users.

500,000 registered users. 3,500 Kudos – Requirement: 1,000,000 registered users.

1,000,000 registered users. Burgers Pattern – Requirement: 1,500,000 registered users.

1,500,000 registered users. Muscleman Emote – Requirement: 2,000,000 registered users.

2,000,000 registered users. Melonhead Costume – Requirement: 2,500,000 registered users.

To pre-register for the Fall Guys free for all launch, you’ll need to:

Head over to the event’s official website.

Click on the Pre-register now button.

Log in to your Epic Games account, or create one if you don’t have one

After logging in, the pre-registration process will be completed.

The rewards from the milestones will be distributed to all the participating players on June 27. Players will need to pre-register before May 16 to be eligible for rewards.