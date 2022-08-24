How to pre-order Sonic Frontiers: Pre-order bonuses and more

Looking to get the most out of your pre-order?

After much anticipation, Sonic Frontiers now has a release date and the Sega game coming later this year is now available to pre-order.

Sonic Frontiers looks to be bringing a completely unique formula to the franchise while maintaining its signature feel and fans will get their chance to try it out when it lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For those who are wanting to secure their copy early, there are a couple of different ways that you can pre-order the game and some will even provide you with some extra goodies. Here is all you need to know.

How can I pre-order Sonic Frontiers?

Screengrab via the Game Awards

If you’re looking to pre-order Sonic Frontier now the easiest way to do so is digitally via your preferred storefront, whether it be the PlayStation Store, Steam on PC, or the Nintendo eShop.

The Xbox store doesn’t yet have the game available for pre-order but it is coming. Similarly, the game will be coming to the Epic Games Store soon.

Pre-orders are now live for the game on most of these platforms so gamers who are eager to get in on this new Sonic adventure can secure their copy now.

For those who’d rather have something to keep, you can pre-order physical copies of the game at your usual retailers. If you’re planning on doing this, check out the different exclusives that can be found at certain retailers. It is also worth noting physical pre-orders for the Xbox versions of the game are available now.

All Sonic Frontiers pre-order bonuses

Image via SEGA

Those who pre-order the game before its Nov. 8 release date can score some extra goodies from the Adventurer’s Treasure Box. Here is what you will find inside.

Blue Seeds for Defense

Skill Points

Red Seeds of Power

If you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Frontiers you’ll get even more in-game loot which includes the previously mentioned Adventurer’s Treasure Box, an exclusive Explorer’s Treasure Box, and Digital Art Book with Soundtrack.

Inside the Explorer’s Treasure Box you’ll find the following items.

Amy’s Memory Tokens

A Portal Gear

Chaos Emerald Vault Keys

Additional Gloves & Shoes For Sonic

Right now these are the only in-game bonuses for the game that have been revealed but if you purchase the game from a physical retailer you could get a special steel book case.