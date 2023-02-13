Wild Hearts is EA’s answer to the lack of competition in the monster-hunting genre, drawing a lot of comparisons to the classic Monster Hunter series. With the game releasing in three days, many players are eager about getting in as soon as they can. Fortunately, players can hop in three days ahead of release through the service on EA Play.

Players who can sign up for EA Play will be able to log in to the game early ahead of its release on Thursday, Feb. 16. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to play Wild Hearts early with EA Play.

How can you play Wild Hearts early with EA Play?

There are two different ways that you can play Wild Hearts early through EA Play. That either involves signing up for a new subscription through the service or playing via Xbox Game Pass. To sign up with EA Play specifically, you’ll need to:

Go to the EA Play website

Click “Join Now”

Pick which service you want to use it through, with options including Steam, the EA App, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Pick whether you want to subscribe monthly or annually.

If you’re considering signing up with Xbox, it may be more worth it to sign up with Xbox Game Pass since you’ll get many more games instead of just EA games. It’s about $5 more per month, but you can usually get a trial for the first month for about $1.

That’s all you need to know about how to play Wild Hearts early through EA Play.