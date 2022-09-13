One of the biggest surprises of the September Nintendo Direct showcase was the announcement that several of the most popular entries in the Resident Evil series would be making their way to the Switch. Capcom’s horror franchise has appeared on the Switch before but mostly for its older titles. Now, the time is apparently right for survival-horror fans to get their fix with some of the latest and greatest games the series has to offer.

Coming soon to the system, players will get to test their hand against some of the series’ most iconic villains and creepiest boss battles.

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will all make their way to the Switch via cloud services this year, but only one game planned to make the switch has a specific date: Resident Evil Village, the latest entry in the series.

Village will fully release on Oct. 28, but there’s also a demo version available for the game on the Switch available right now if you want to test it out early. Check out the guide below for everything you need to know on how to find and play the demo.

How to play the Resident Evil Village Cloud demo

Players wanting to try out the Resident Evil Village Cloud demo will first need to go to the Nintendo eShop on the Switch. They can find the games listed in the September Nintendo Direct under Featured, and will also see the Resident Evil Village Cloud Gameplay Demo listed there.

Once they find the Demo listing, they can download it and play it on the Switch after the download is finished. Be warned, however: the demo only offers players one life before the demo ends and they can no longer play it, and player reports on how well the demo performs haven’t been great so far. If you’re wanting to spend as much time as possible wandering through Castle Dimitrescu, best try to avoid fighting.