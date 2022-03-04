How to play the Kirby and the Forgotten Land Demo

Nintendo’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set for a Friday, March 25 release, but players won’t have to wait that long to get a taste of the new game.

In addition to releasing a new trailer on March 3, Nintendo also shipped a demo version for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. While some players may still decide to wait for the game’s full release for the most optimized experience, others may not have that much patience.

If you’d like to test out Kirby and the Forgotten Land before the release, you can install the demo by following the steps below:

Start your Nintendo Switch.

Load up eShop.

Choose the search icon (the magnifying glass).

Search for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and select it.

Click on “Download demo.”

Upon clicking on Download demo, Kirby and the Forgotten Land will start installing on your device, and you’ll be able to launch it once it finishes setting up.

If your Switch has an internet connection, but you don’t have access to it, you can also start downloading the game on Nintendo’s website.

Navigate to Nintendo.com.

Log in with your account.

Search for Kirby and The Forgotten Land.

Choose download demo.

Your device will automatically start downloading Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and it should be ready to play by the time you get back to your Switch. Players will be able to get a sneak peek of everything Kirby and the Forgotten Land has to offer in the demo and quench their hype until March 25.