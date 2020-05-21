How to play Rahi & Brother in Crucible

Crucible, a new free-to-play third-person team shooter by Amazon Game Studios, is now available to download on Steam.

Rahi & Brother have one of the more unique background stories in Crucible. The two met on a heroic journey that Rahi Kriyan was on. Brother, a robot who freed itself from an evil master, saw someone worthy in Rahi and its devotion to him laid down the foundation for the best duo in Crucible.

Though Rahi has the looks of a brawler, he specializes in tanking and supporting. These traits can often indicate some damage shortages but Rahi & Brother can also use their stacked shield charges to deal extra damage, which makes the character viable as a damage dealer.

If you want to become the best Rahi player in Crucible, understanding the basics of the hunter and his potential should be the first step toward achieving your goal.

Abilities

Brother’s Watchful Gaze / Scouting Ahead (L Shift): Brother’s Watchful Gaze, the passive part of the ability, detects enemies that deal damage to Rahi. Scouting Ahead is active, allowing Rahi to send Brother to a targeted location for scouting a 20 meters radius.

To the Rescue (L Shift): Pressing left shift again will trigger To the Rescue, which can only be used while Brother is Scouting Ahead. To the Rescue allows Rahi to teleport right next to Brother after a two-second delay.

Laugh It Off (Q): Rahi gains 100 shields upon usage and gains another 100 while it’s active. The effect lasts for four seconds. Laugh It Off also slows down Rahi’s movement speed to 3.5 meters per second during its duration.

Shield of Justice (E): Shield of Justice is a projectile ability that applies shields to allies while blinding enemies in its path. The projectile has a radius of four meters and a range of 50 meters. It grants 100 shields to allies and the granted shields degenerate at 10 shields per second.

Laz Beam (Left Mouse Click): Laz Beam is Rahi’s main gun and it has a range of 17 meters. It has an active firing time of five seconds and also allows Rahi to generate shields.

Force Punch (Right Mouse Click): Force Punch allows Rahi & Brother to turn up the heat since it allows the hunter to deal 80 base melee damage alongside an additional 1.3 damage per shield he consumes. The ability caps at 100 shields.

Essence upgrades

Level one, Justice for All: Justice for All increases Shield of Justice’s duration to six seconds from four while increasing its hit radius to six meters. The ability also buffs the projectile’s speed to 11 meters per second.

Level one, Continual Overshield: Grants Rahi & Brother the ability to passively gain five shields per second.

Level one, Concussive Punch: Concussive Punch adds a projectile to Force Punch to make it an AoE ability and increases its range to 20 meters.

Level two, Laser Precision: Laser Precision increases Laz Beam’s damage the longer it remains connected to a target. The damage rate increases by 12.5 percent after 1.3 seconds and another 25 percent after 2.6 seconds.

Level three, Shields Up!: Shields Up increases the number of shields allies get by Shield of Justice to 150 shields by 100.

Level three, Pushing the Boundaries: This upgrade pushes Force Punch’s damage boundary to 150 shields from 100, which increases its maximum damage output by 65 damage.

Level three, Overshield Tune-Up: Increases Rahi & Brother’s maximum shield capacity from 200 to 300.

Level four, All in the Timing: Laugh It Off grants more shields to Rahi and his movement speed, while the ability is active, increases to 4.5 meters per second.

Level five, Save the Day!: Save the Day gives Rahi the ability to knock enemies back when he activates To the Rescue and teleports next to Brother. The knock also deals 50 damage and grants 100 shields to allies within eight meters of Rahi’s landing spot.

Level five, Knuckleduster Charge-up: Charge-up increases the rate of Laz Beam’s shield generation from 15.125 to 46.875 shields per second.

General tips and tricks to playing Rahi & Brother

Rahi & Brother’s kit makes the hunter a true support. Blinding enemies while shielding your allies is an overpowered combination to have both during pushes and defensive holds.

Rahi also has the option to turn up the heat, however. He has multiple upgrades to increase his damage output, which can turn the hunter into a scary DPS machine in certain situations. His damage-dealing abilities that require good enemy tracking while shooting may seem like a problem, but anyone with decent aim can abuse them to their limits.

Switching the way you play Rahi during a game depending on the situation looks to be the key to success. There will be times when your team will need an extra bit of damage as opposed to shields and vice versa.