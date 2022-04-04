How to play multiplayer in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows the franchise’s fans to dive deeper into the nine episodes and visit all the iconic locations in the process.

You may start feeling lonely as you explore the 24 planets in the game, making you wonder whether you can go through all the adventures in the game with a friend. While you can enjoy the game in a couch co-op setup, you’ll need help from third-party software for an online multiplayer experience.

Despite featuring a great gameplay experience, most Lego games lack multiplayer compatibility, making local co-op the only option if you’re looking to play with your friends.

The couch co-op way

If the second player is sitting right beside you, you’ll need to do the following to play multiplayer in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Launch Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Connect a second controller and turn it ion

Press any button on the second controller, and you should be able to continue your journey in co-op mode

The online multiplayer way

With Lego games missing online features, players won’t be able to invite their friends to a session as they’d normally do in games like Fortnite or League of Legends.

There are alternatives, however, and third-party tools like Parsec allows players to host sessions and invite others to join them. Both parties will need to run the same program and here’s how you can create a lobby.