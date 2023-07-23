How to move the big blue bird at Koara Kuri Nest in Remnant 2

If “big blue bird” was on your Remnant 2 bingo card, then you are in luck. As you travel across different worlds to fight The Root, you are going to see a lot of things, and the big blue bird is most definitely one of them. Wondering how to move the creature? I just happen to be something of an amateur ornithologist.

How to get past the big blue bird at Koara Kuri

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anyone who climbed the broken tree at the Koara Kuri waypoint at the Withering Weald on Yaesha will have a large bird that we shall hereby refer to as Big Blue. If you would like Big Blue to move its rather ample frame so you can get at a glowing purple item, you’ll need to keep playing through the game.

You can’t know it when you find the bird, but something is forcing it to stay grounded. Elsewhere in Yaesha is a boss fight called The Mother Mind. The Mother Mind is the source of all those odd flying creatures, so as long as they persist, Big Blue isn’t going anywhere.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Mother Mind at a place called The Nameless Nest, which will appear somewhere in The Far Woods. Remember, all these areas are random, so you will need to fully explore your own private Yaesha to find them. Once you find and defeat the Mother Mind, the bird will fly off, and you can return to the nest and grab the item, which is actually the Kuri Kuri charm. This charm will give you a 10% increased Relic use speed for every 10% of missing health and a 7% chance to not consume your Relic charge.

How to beat the Mother Mind

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mother Mind is an interesting fight and involves knowing when to move around the arena you find yourself in. You will find four platforms around the outside, with a huge hole in the center where the boss is flying.

Be prepared to move, as you will find the boss destroys a platform each time you take out a quarter of its health. Not only that, it launches dangerous pools of damaging acid before it does, so you will need to watch where you are walking.

Overall, the fight is quite simple. Shoot the boss directly in its big dumb eye as much as you can. Use fire damage where possible. When smaller enemies spawn in, take them out quickly. Once you chisel away a quarter of the health, prepare to move. If you are playing with a group, make sure everyone knows where you plan on going.

The Mother Mind will become immune to all damage, rise up into the air, then smash down on the platform, breaking it. When it turns to face you again, you can damage it. Watch out for the clawing and spinning attacks. Your dodge should give you plenty of I-frame to deal with them, thankfully. And that is it. It’s quite straight forward compared to many other bosses in the game.

