How to make Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Everybody loves cake. At least the characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley do.

With over 160 recipes to concoct, eat, and sell, cooking serves as a major component of the gameplay in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some recipes can be tough to make, whose ingredients you would have to travel far and wide for, while some can be almost instantly conjured up from the leftover items you have on you at any given moment.

One five-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Wedding Cake. Just like most five-star recipes, the Wedding Cake is amazing for recovering large amounts of energy, improving friendships, and even completing particular duties and quests.

If you’re looking to learn how to make a Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then make sure to check out the rest of this guide.

What are the ingredients needed to make a Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To make a Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will need to get a hold of five different items: eggs, butter, vanilla, sugarcane, and wheat.

Eggs and butter

Eggs and butter, both, can be purchased from Chez Remy for 410 Star Coins, which is the only method of obtaining these two ingredients.

Vanilla

Vanilla can be bought in Sunlit Plateau, from the area west of the Plaza that costs 7,000 Dreamlight to enter, or harvested from the plants found in Sunlit Plateau.

Sugarcane

Sugarcane can be purchased or found as a crop in Dazzle Beach, the biome east of the Plaza.

Wheat

Wheat is incredibly easy to obtain. Just head into Peaceful Meadow to Goofy’s stall to buy it, or from Night Thorns where it grows rather quickly.

How to make a Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

After collecting all the ingredients necessary to make the recipe, follow the instructions below to make a Wedding Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Make your way to the nearest cooking station in the game Make sure you have a piece of coal with you. If needed, select a recipe from the top-left menu. Drag each of the ingredients needed for the Wedding Cake off of the left-hand menu. Drop them into the pot one after the other. Select ‘Star Cooking’ to make the Wedding cake.

If you end up feeling like you don’t need the Wedding Cake for completing duties, quests, increasing friendship levels with characters, or consuming yourself for large amounts of energy, you can simply sell the Wedding Cake for 785 Star Coins.