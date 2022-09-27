How to make Tinkering Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There is a lot to do in the life-sim open-world adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players can rest easy as there are hours on hours of content to explore, various items to craft, and lots of open space to let imaginations run wild.

Within all of that is the unique crafting system that Gameloft has injected into its game. There are many items to craft and use to truly make a player’s open world of Dreamlight Valley one-of-a-kind. Some of these are unlocked from the start, while others require a specific recipe through quest progression. These recipes are typically quest rewards from various NPCs but prove to be very valuable when it comes to crafting materials and items.

One of the craftable items players are having trouble creating is Tinkering Parts. Here, we’ll go over how to make them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Tinkering Parts

Tinkering Parts are a useful and foundational crafting item in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While some items require a recipe, Tinkering Parts are one of the starting materials that can be created on a crafting table and do not require a recipe to craft them.

The recipe for Tinkering Parts is as follows:

Iron Ingots x2

Players only need to gather two Iron Ingots to create some Tinkering Parts to be used in future crafting creations.

Those looking to make some quick cash could create these Tinkering Parts and sell them for 170 coins, which is a decent profit for a starting material.

But considering the variety of items that Tinkering Parts are involved in, as well as the gathering and smelting of iron, it’s recommended to leave farming crops in charge of the money-making.