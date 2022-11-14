Disney Dreamlight Valley features over 160 recipes for players to discover and cook and Gameloft’s life sim doesn’t hold back when it comes to sushi. With a wide variety of recipes based on the fishy dish, it can be difficult to pick the right one to make, especially when they all look so tasty.

But if you’re looking for a middle-of-the-pack three-star dish that’s relatively easy to make, then Sake Maki might be the perfect recipe for you.

If you’re interested in making this fantastic dish for yourself, here’s everything you need to know to make Sake Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Sake Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sake Maki requires the following three ingredients to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Salmon

One Rice

One Seaweed

The most important ingredient for making Sake Maki is undoubtedly Salmon. To get your hands on this ingredient you’ll need to fish from either the Frosted Heights or the Sunlit Plateau. Unfortunately unlocking these zones will require you to have progressed pretty far in the game, costing 10,000 Dreamlight and 7,000 Dreamlight, respectively.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer not to fish for the Salmon you need, you can upgrade Moana’s fishing boat three to four times until you start seeing the fish as a reward.

Next up is the foundation of Sake Maki: the Rice that holds it all together. Luckily this ingredient isn’t as difficult to acquire; you only need to have unlocked the Glade of Trust for 5,000 Dreamlight and repaired Goofy’s Stall within the zone. Once you’ve completed both of these tasks, you can purchase Rice or its seeds from Goofy, but keep in mind if you choose the latter you’ll have to wait a while for it to grow.

Lastly, Seaweed is the easiest of the three ingredients to gather.

All you have to do to get Seaweed is fish from any zone aside from the Plaza, and be sure to avoid any colored fishing circles. This is because fishing in a colored fishing circle will cause you to catch a fish instead of the Seaweed you need to make Sake Maki.

Once you’ve gathered all three ingredients, find a stove and toss them all into a pot along with one Coal. After some time you’ll have cooked some delicious Sake Maki which can be sold for Star Coins or consumed for loads of energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.