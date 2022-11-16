How to make Maguro Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Maguro Sushi recipe guide

Maguro Sushi is one of the 160+ dishes that you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley, making it one of the more valuable ones.

It is a four-star dish, requiring more ingredients than the majority of dishes. Maguro Sushi will replenish about 1,206 of your Energy while selling for around 413 Star Coins.

Since Maguro Sushi is such an amazing dish and is relatively difficult to prepare, you should read the rest of our guide below to learn just how to cook Maguro Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Prerequisites needed to get the ingredients for Maguro Sushi

Image via Gameloft

All the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars, with each of the stars denoting how many ingredients it would take to make a certain dish. Maguro Sushi is a four-star recipe, which means that you will need four different ingredients to prepare it. That being said, getting access to these ingredients is not an easy feat.

Making Maguro Sushi means that you will need access to two biomes that possess unique ingredients that you cannot find anywhere else in the game. These biomes are the Forgotten Lands and Glade of Trust biomes.

For players that are still in the early phases of the game, you will need at least 15,000 Dreamlight collectively to unlock both of these biomes. Additionally, you would need to have completed the “Friendship is Everything” quest from Merlin before you’ll be able to unlock biomes. Unlocking the Forgotten Lands specifically is more expensive as you also need to unlock Sunlit Plateau before it.

Once you have tackled all of that, you can start cooking Maguro Sushi.

Ingredients needed to cook Maguro Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tuna

Tuna can be found after some fishing in either Forgotten Lands or Glade of Trust. Make sure to look out for white bubbling circles in the water as they have more chances of netting you Tuna than orange or blue bubbling circles.

Seaweed

This ingredient can be obtained by fishing in most biomes, but unlike for Tuna, you need to specifically avoid targeting any sort of bubbling circle. You can also pick Seaweed up from the ground near rivers and ponds.

Ginger

This ingredient can be easily gotten by foraging for them from wild plants in the Forgotten Lands biome.

Rice

Goofy will sell you Rice, or Rice Seeds for a cheaper price in the Glade of Trust biome. The Rice Seeds take around 50 minutes to grow into rice.

Once you have all the ingredients in your inventory, all you need is a piece of coal ore to start the cooking, which you can get from mining any deposits. Drop all the ingredients into the nearest cooking station and your Sushi should be prepared in no time.