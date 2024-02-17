How to make Land in Infinite Craft

Neal.Fun’s Infinite Craft is a fun yet simple browser game that allows players to create a range of items by combining different ingredients. Players are encouraged to experiment and see what kind of creations they can come up with.

One of the items that you can craft in Infinite Craft is Land, and this is one of the simpler recipes to make once you know what steps to take to do so. With this in mind, let’s take a look at how to go about creating Land so that you can start using it to find even more random and sometimes bizarre items.

How to craft Land in Infinite Craft

To create Land, you’ll need to combine Earth with the Continent item. This makes a lot of sense, though Earth is an easier item to get your hands on than Continent. Let’s take a look at how to find each of these items.

When you begin Infinite Craft, you will automatically be given the four elements to start with. This includes Earth which is already there and ready for you to start using. Now, we need a Continent.

How to get Continent in Infinite Craft

Continent requires several extra steps to craft, so let’s take a closer look at how to do so. Grab yourself some Water from your starting lineup of items and combine two of them to make a Lake. Next, merge two Lakes and this will create an Ocean. When you have an Ocean, combine it with Earth and you will get an Island. The final step in creating your Continent is to merge the Island with another Earth.

Here is a slightly simpler step-by-step to follow:

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Island + Earth = Continent

So there is everything you need to know about crafting Land in Infinite Craft. As you can see, this is a simple item to make, as two of the major items that go into crafting it—Water and Earth—are two of your starting elements anyway.

Make sure to check out our recipe crafting guide on Infinite Craft to find out how to make a range of different items.