How to make Fish Creole in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With over 160 recipes to cook and discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to decide on your next dish. There aren’t too many five-star dishes to choose from, though, and Fish Creole is a fantastic choice if you’re looking for a fishy soup that will give you a large amount of energy or can be sold for over 1,000 Star Coins.

If you’re interested in giving this five-star dish a try, here’s everything you need to know to cook it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Fish Creole

Being a five-star dish, Fish Creole requires five ingredients that range in difficulty to acquire. If you’re looking to cook Fish Creole in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the ingredients you’ll need are the following:

One Garlic

One Rice

One Tomato

One of any Fish

One of any Vegetable

The first ingredient you’ll need to get your hands on is Garlic, which can be foraged from wild plants within the Forest of Valor. Unlocking the Forest of Valor in Disney Dreamlight Valley will cost you 3,000 Dreamlight.

Next up is Rice, which is a bit more difficult to get than Garlic. First, you’ll need to unlock the Glade of Trust for 5,000 Dreamlight, and then you’ll need to repair Goofy’s Stall there. Once both tasks are completed, you can purchase Rice or its seeds from Goofy. But be mindful that if you choose the latter, it will take quite some time for it to grow into the Rice you need.

The process for getting the Tomato you need will be similar to what you needed to do to get Rice. First, you’ll need to unlock Dazzle Beach for 1,000 Dreamlight, making it the cheapest location required for any of the named ingredients for Fish Creole. Then, head over to Goofy’s Stall and you can purchase a Tomato from him. Alternatively, you can purchase its seeds but you’ll have to wait a while for them to grow.

Fish can be acquired just by fishing at any suitable location with water within the game. Similarly, the one vegetable required to make Fish Creole can be purchased from any of Goofy’s Stalls found in every zone within Disney Dreamlight Valley. Additionally, most vegetables can be grown in your own garden, and the seeds can also be purchased from Goofy at any of his Stalls.

Once you’ve gathered all of the necessary ingredients, just head to the nearest stove and toss all five into a pot along with one Coal to begin cooking Fish Creole in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once completed, you’ll have a delicious five-star dish that can be sold for over 1,000 Star Coins or consumed for loads of energy.