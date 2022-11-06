How to make coconut cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a popular life simulation game that features various iconic characters from the Disney universe. Players can befriend these characters in-game, and they have numerous questlines which you can complete to earn exciting rewards. You’ll perform various activities regularly in the game like Gardening, Mining, Crafting, Foraging, and even Cooking. There are over 160 unique recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and some of these dishes are part of several questlines.

Each recipe is unique in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you can prepare them by collecting different ingredients from all the biomes. You’ll need to unlock these biomes first with Dreamlight, and then visit the areas to collect specific ingredients. The Coconut Cake is one of the recipes you’ll need to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s classified as a Dessert, so you’ll need to find a few ingredients to prepare this meal.

Here’s how to make the Coconut Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Coconut Cake recipe

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Coconut Cake is a four-star Dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means it needs four different ingredients to prepare. Most of the ingredients are easy to come by, and you’ll only need to travel to a couple of biomes to get these items. To make the Coconut Cake, players need one piece of Wheat, one piece of Sugarcane, one portion of Eggs, and one piece of Coconut. Two of these ingredients can be easily purchased from Goofy’s Stalls at different biomes. The list below features how to get all the ingredients for the Coconut Cake recipe, including every location players need to travel to.

Wheat: Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Peaceful Meadows biome. You can purchase Wheat for three Star Coins, or purchase Wheat seeds for one Star Coin to harvest the ingredient later.

Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Peaceful Meadows biome. You can purchase Wheat for three Star Coins, or purchase Wheat seeds for one Star Coin to harvest the ingredient later. Eggs: Eggs can be purchased from Chez Remy’s Pantry for 220 Star Coins. Unlock Remy’s Pantry by progressing in his questline.

Eggs can be purchased from Chez Remy’s Pantry for 220 Star Coins. Unlock Remy’s Pantry by progressing in his questline. Sugarcane: Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Dazzle Beach biome. You can purchase Sugarcane for 29 Star Coins, or purchase Sugarcane seeds for five Star Coins to plant and harvest the ingredient.

Can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall at the Dazzle Beach biome. You can purchase Sugarcane for 29 Star Coins, or purchase Sugarcane seeds for five Star Coins to plant and harvest the ingredient. Coconut: Coconut can be acquired from Coconut Trees at the Dazzle Beach biome, but you need to complete Maui’s Burying the Eel quest. Once the quest is complete, players can access the Coconut Tree. Each harvest rewards players with three pieces of Coconut.

After collecting all four ingredients, find a cooking station or a Stove. There is one available at Remy’s restaurant, or you can purchase a Cooking Appliance from Scrooge McDuck’s Shop. Add the ingredients to the Stove, and use one Coal Ore to prepare the Coconut Cake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players can consume the Coconut Cake to replenish 1,750 Energy. You can also sell this meal for 424 Star Coins. If you are not going to consume the Coconut Cake, we recommend gifting the meal to a companion to improve Friendship Levels with that character.