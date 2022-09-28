In the dynamic combination of Disney and Pixar characters, players are offered an expansive open world full of fun things to do. Disney Dreamlight Valley contains a vast variety of life-sim content that involves exploring, world-building, farming, and more. As players progress and unlock various characters, build friendships, and grow produce, they’ll be rewarded with even more to do.

One unique aspect of Disney Dreamlight Valley is in the kitchen. Players have the opportunity to cook and create delicious meals for their own benefit and for other characters found in Dreamlight Valley. But even with Remy from Ratatouille as one’s guide, players are still having trouble creating one dessert in particular: Banana Pie.

Here, we’ll go over how to make Banana Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image via Gameloft

How to make Banana Pie

Players looking for the perfect virtual chef’s kiss can explore the cooking aspect of Disney Dreamlight Valley. To make meals and desserts, players need recipes, which can be found by digging them up or searching household items like different furniture.

For making Banana Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can use Remy as their personal guide, who will provide players with the correct ingredients used in delicious dessert creation.

Here is the recipe for Banana Pie:

Banana

Wheat

Butter

Only one of each item listed above is required to create a single Banana Pie. Players can seemingly use the pie however they desire. One of the more useful uses is consuming it, which will restore roughly 1,200 Energy. But those who aren’t looking to consume their creation can alternatively sell it for a profit. Each pie sells for 308 Star Coins, which is a solid profit considering the lower-tier ingredients used to make it.