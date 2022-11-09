With over 160 recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there’s a ton of stuff that you can cook up and experiment with.

But as fun as it may be to discover new dishes as you go, when you need to make a specific dish urgently, having a step-by-step guide for it would surely be handy, wouldn’t it?

Well, you’re in luck then. Keep reading our guide to know what ingredients are needed to make Apple Cider Glazed Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and exactly where to find each of them.

How to make Apple Cider Glazed Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon is a three-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As evident from the name of the recipe, the ingredients needed are pretty straightforward. You will need three different ingredients:

Salmon

Apple

Sugarcane

Where to find the ingredients for Apple Cider Glazed Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While the recipe for this dish itself might be straightforward, the way you go about getting the ingredients for it is not. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on that end as well. Here’s how you can retrieve each ingredient to make Apple Cider Glazed Salmon:

Salmon

The star of the show, Salmon, can be easily found by making your way over to the Frosted Heights biome. Search for white fishing spots within the river in the area and use your Fishing Rod there.

That being said, the Frosted Heights biome can be a little inaccessible at first, since you need 10,000 Dreamlight to open it. Furthermore, you can only access the biome by making your way through Forest of Valor, which costs an additional 3,000 Dreamlight, leading you to spend a total of 13,000 Dreamlight before you can enter Frosted Heights and fish for Salmon.

Apple

Being the simplest ingredient to get for the recipe at hand, Apples can be obtained by making your way into the Plaza or Peaceful and plucking them off the trees that they grow on there.

Sugarcane

The only way you can get Sugarcane is by visiting Goofy’s Stall located in Dazzle Beach. Sugarcane itself costs 29 Star Coins, but if that doesn’t sound very reasonable to you, you can instead opt for purchasing Sugarcane Seeds instead, which will only cost you five Star Coins.

We would actually recommend going for the second option, since Sugarcane Seeds grow pretty quickly, only taking seven minutes to become ready for harvesting. Furthermore, Sugarcane is used in a lot of different recipes, so it will improve your profits in the long run.

Once you have gathered the three ingredients above, cooking the recipe should be a piece of cake (not literally—if you want an actual piece of cake, follow this recipe instead).

All you need to do is find the closest cooking pot to toss in each ingredient, and you’ll have your Apple Cider Glazed Salmon ready before you know it.