How to make a Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a variety of popular characters that players get to meet, and each of them have certain questlines that can be completed. There are several different biomes in the game, with unique ingredients that can be harvested to make delicious recipes. Celebrations for the festive season have arrived in the game and players will need to craft a few things including the Yule Goat. Players can craft various decorations in the game, and place them in different areas of the village.

The Toy Story update brought several new elements to the game including new characters, quests, and numerous crafting recipes. Players will get to complete a new festive Star Path to earn numerous cosmetic rewards. The Yule Goat is one of the few decorative items that were added to the game, and players need to know how to craft them.

Here’s how to craft the Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Yule Goat crafting recipe

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Yule Goat is classified as furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players can craft it by collecting the required ingredients. To craft furniture in the game, players need to visit and interact with a crafting station. Once inside the crafting menu, navigate to the furniture section and scroll down to the Yule Goat decorative item. To make the Yule Goat, players will need 50 pieces of Wheat and two pieces of Fabric. While Wheat can be acquired easily, players must craft Fabric by collecting Cotton.

Wheat is one of the easiest ingredients to find and grow in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Players can acquire this ingredient from Goofy’s Stall at the Peaceful Meadows biome. Wheat can be purchased for three star coins. Players can also purchase Wheat seeds for one star coin. Wheat seeds can be planted anywhere, and each harvest yields two pieces of this ingredient. We recommend players buy seeds and harvest the ingredient to save up on star coins.

Fabric isn’t available directly, and players must craft this material in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To make Fabric, players need to first collect Cotton. This material is found in the Sunlit Plateau biome, and players can unlock this region by spending 7,000 Dreamlight. Once that’s done, repair Goofy’s Stall at Sunlit Plateau to purchase Cotton seeds. Cotton seeds cost around 42 star coins, and this material takes 25 minutes to grow. Plant it at any location, and wait for the ingredient to grow. Once you have Cotton, take it to the crafting station to get Fabric.