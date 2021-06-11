How to join the New World closed beta

Amazon Games’ new MMORPG project, New World, is coming to PC this year.

A June 11 “Deep Dive,” as part of the 2021 Summer Games Fest, showed off the game’s location, new content, factions, and combat. Several changes have been implemented since the game was previewed last summer. And now, players will have another chance to get their hands on it before the Aug. 31 release.

The closed beta begins on July 20 for PC players, with two options available to get in.

How to sign up for the New World closed beta?

There are two ways to try and gain New World closed beta access, one that assures you a spot in the closed beta and one that gives you a chance at a spot. Players who pre-order the game now will have secured access to the closed beta, according to game director Scott Lane. Players can pre-order the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, or the Steelbook Edition to get closed beta access, as well as other pieces of bonus content including a unique amulet, title, emote, and guild crest set.

Image via Amazon Games

If you don’t want to pre-order, you can sign up via the New World website on the “Tester Sign-Up” page for a chance at closed beta access. All you have to do is create or sign in with your Amazon account and click Sign Up on the page.

New World closed beta details

The closed beta will run from July 20 to Aug. 2 and anyone with access is allowed to fully stream their gameplay. Beta progress won’t carry over to launch, though. Progress will be wiped between the beta and launch.