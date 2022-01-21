How to join the LEAP playtest on Steam

A new multiplayer shooter is coming in 2022 and it’s a new take on classic sci-fi first-person shooters before it, like Tribes. It’s called LEAP and it looks pretty awesome.

LEAP is a unique game, offering gorgeous visuals and fun FPS gameplay featuring a lot of verticality and exhilarating movement on vehicles like hoverboards and more.

Image via Blue Isle Studios

“LEAP is a fast-paced, multiplayer first-person shooter featuring epic battles with up to 60 players, each armed to the teeth,” the game’s description reads. “Become an elite LEAP mercenary as you soar into battle. Fight for either the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the rebel Exo-Terrans – whoever pays the most, wins your trigger finger and excessive arsenal.”

LEAP is planned for release in 2022 and the playtest will be crucial in helping the game’s development. The team behind LEAP at Blue Isle Studios is running a playtest for the game and you can get into it now very easily, if you’re accepted.

“We’ve been building games for 10+ years, and we know that making something great requires a lot of time, feedback and iteration,” Blue Isle Studios said of its early access title. “We have developed a very fun, core game experience but we would like to take this game much farther. While the game has been in development for years, we know that we are just getting started.”

Screengrab via Steam

To apply to join LEAP’s playtest, head to the game’s store page on Steam. Scroll down to the section titled “Join the LEAP Playtest” and click the Request Access button. If you’re accepted, you should receive an email at the address tied to your Steam account in a short period of time.