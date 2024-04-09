How to join the Frostpunk 2 beta: Countdown, platforms, and more

Six years after its prequel, survival city builder Frostpunk 2 is set to launch in 2024. From the team that brought you Frostpunk and The Thaumaturge, 11 bit studios is kicking off the sequel’s release with a beta period this April.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how you can play the Frostpunk 2 beta and when it’s set to begin.

When will the Frostpunk 2 beta start? Full countdown

The beta is on our doorstep. Screenshot by Dot Esports via 11 bit studios

The Frostpunk 2 beta will begin on April 15 at 12pm CT and run for one week, ending on April 22. Here is a countdown for when the Frostpunk 2 beta will go live. It may be subject to change, so check in with the official Frostpunk 2 X (Twitter) account for any updates.

Days Hours Minutes Seconds 6 : 1 5 : 0 4 : 5 5

How to access the Frostpunk 2 beta

The Frostpunk 2 beta is not open to all players. To access the beta, you must buy the Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2, which will cost you $67 USD this week (discounted from the normal $75 price). The discount runs until April 26 after the beta ends.

As well as access to the beta, the Deluxe Edition also gives you three post-launch DLCs, early access to the story mode, an exclusive item, a digital novella, and a digital artbook and soundtrack. Standard Edition gets you the base game, so if you’re a huge Frostpunk fan, all these deluxe bonuses are worth the price.

What platforms will you be able to play the Frostpunk 2 beta on?

The beta is PC only. Screenshot by Dot Esports via 11 bit studios

The Frostpunk 2 beta will only be available for PC users who preorder the Deluxe Edition. Those wanting to play Frostpunk 2 on consoles or those unwilling to buy the Deluxe Edition will need to wait for the full game’s release.

Even though the beta is only for PC, Frostpunk 2 will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For PC users, you can preorder the Deluxe Edition or purchase the game through Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Game Pass.

Frostpunk 2 beta system requirements

Here are the system requirements for the Frostpunk 2 beta. It is expected that these requirements will also be the same for the game’s full release on July 25.

Requirements Minimum Recommended OS Version Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics AMD RX 550 with 4GB VRAM

NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti with 4GB VRAM

Intel ARC A310 with 4GB VRAM AMD RX 5700 with 8GB VRAM

NVIDIA 2060 RTX with 8GB VRAM

Intel ARC A770 with 8GB VRAM Disk Space 30GB SSD 30GB SSD Ultrawide screen resolution will not be supported for the beta. An SSD is recommended to play this game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more