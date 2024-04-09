How to join the Frostpunk 2 beta: Countdown, platforms, and more

Six years after its prequel, survival city builder Frostpunk 2 is set to launch in 2024. From the team that brought you Frostpunk and The Thaumaturge, 11 bit studios is kicking off the sequel’s release with a beta period this April.
Here’s how you can play the Frostpunk 2 beta and when it’s set to begin.
When will the Frostpunk 2 beta start? Full countdown
The Frostpunk 2 beta will begin on April 15 at 12pm CT and run for one week, ending on April 22. Here is a countdown for when the Frostpunk 2 beta will go live. It may be subject to change, so check in with the official Frostpunk 2 X (Twitter) account for any updates.
How to access the Frostpunk 2 beta
The Frostpunk 2 beta is not open to all players. To access the beta, you must buy the Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2, which will cost you $67 USD this week (discounted from the normal $75 price). The discount runs until April 26 after the beta ends.
As well as access to the beta, the Deluxe Edition also gives you three post-launch DLCs, early access to the story mode, an exclusive item, a digital novella, and a digital artbook and soundtrack. Standard Edition gets you the base game, so if you’re a huge Frostpunk fan, all these deluxe bonuses are worth the price.
What platforms will you be able to play the Frostpunk 2 beta on?
The Frostpunk 2 beta will only be available for PC users who preorder the Deluxe Edition. Those wanting to play Frostpunk 2 on consoles or those unwilling to buy the Deluxe Edition will need to wait for the full game’s release.
Even though the beta is only for PC, Frostpunk 2 will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For PC users, you can preorder the Deluxe Edition or purchase the game through Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Game Pass.
Frostpunk 2 beta system requirements
Here are the system requirements for the Frostpunk 2 beta. It is expected that these requirements will also be the same for the game’s full release on July 25.
|Requirements
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS Version
|Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
|Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz
|AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz
|Memory
|8GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|Graphics
|AMD RX 550 with 4GB VRAM
NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti with 4GB VRAM
Intel ARC A310 with 4GB VRAM
|AMD RX 5700 with 8GB VRAM
NVIDIA 2060 RTX with 8GB VRAM
Intel ARC A770 with 8GB VRAM
|Disk Space
|30GB SSD
|30GB SSD