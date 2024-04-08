Frostpunk 2 exact release date, beta info, platforms, and editions

More than 30 years since the Earth transformed in an icy wasteland, the next Frostpunk installment dares players to face an even bigger challenge than the chilly apocalypse that preceded it: Human nature.

Frostpunk 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 survival city-building game by Polish studio 11 Bit, is one of 2024’s most anticipated titles. After a 2021 announcement, it’s finally here, and we’ve gathered up everything you need to know.

When is Frostpunk 2 releasing?

Frostpunk 2 will be releasing on Thursday, July 25 for PC and Game Pass. In March 2022, the developers came forward to address a supposed leaked release date of Jan. 2, 2024, which they claimed to be false. Now, two years later, we finally have the true information—the apocalyptic sequel is in its final six months of development.

What platforms will Frostpunk 2 be available for?

Frostpunk 2 will be available for PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG) and for current-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Eager Xbox Series X|S players can access the city-building game through Game Pass on day one, but those who game exclusively on a PlayStation will have to wait a little bit longer—a specific date has not been announced yet.

When is the Frostpunk 2 beta?

Frostpunk 2 will be hosting a closed beta test starting Monday, April 15 at 12pm CT. This early testing period is set to run for seven days, through to April 22, and will feature “a part of the sandbox mode called the Utopia Builder Preview.”

Out of the 14 supported languages, only English and Simplified Chinese are available for the beta tests. For the full release, Frostpunk 2 will also be fully localized to Brazilian Portuguese French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian.

Currently, that is also the only beta test period announced for Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 beta system requirements

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 / Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 550 4 GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4 GB VRAM / Intel ARC A310 4GB VRAM

DirectX version: 12

Disk space: 30 GB SSD

Additional notes: SSD required, Ultrawide screen not fully supported during beta

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 / Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM / NVIDIA 2060 RTX 8 GB VRAM / Intel ARC A770 8GB VRAM

DirectX version: 12

Disk space: 30 GB SSD

Additional notes: SSD required, Ultrawide screen not fully supported during beta

The information above was provided by 11 Bit Studios on Steam. Requirements apply to the beta period and are subject to change for the full release.

How to sign up for the Frostpunk 2 beta

The Frostpunk 2 closed beta is available exclusively to those who pre-order the digital Deluxe Edition of the city-building sequel. At the moment, there is no other known way to participate without meeting that condition.

Frostpunk 2 pre-order info and editions

All the differences between Frostpunk 2‘s standard edition and the Deluxe Edition. | Image via 11 Bit Studios

Pre-orders are up on Steam; that is where all 11 Bit pre-order links redirect. You can also wishlist it on Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Xbox Store, and PlayStation Store.

There are two editions available for pre-order: A standard edition priced at $44.99 and a $74.99 Deluxe Edition (currently with a 10 percent discount and priced at $67.49). Only the latter gives you access to the 7-day closed beta.

Some of the benefits from the Deluxe Edition include:

Digital artbook

Soundtrack

Digital Warm Flesh novella (part of an upcoming anthology)

An exclusive in-game item

Three post-release paid DLCs

Unlocks the game’s story mode 72 hours before the actual release

Beta access to sandbox mode Utopia Builder Preview in April

No information about a possible physical edition of Frostpunk 2 is available right now.

