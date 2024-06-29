How to play Frostpunk 2 early

If you’re looking for a city builder set in a post-apocalyptic world fueled by politics and gut-wrenching decisions, Frostpunk 2 is a no-brainer addition to your games library.

Developed by 11-bit studios, Frostpunk 2 is building on the legacy of its predecessor by enhancing the game’s size and grandeur while adding more nuance to the critical decisions made by you to make your community survive the harsh winters. The game’s going to make you take those tough decisions for the betterment of the settlement, sometimes at the cost of upsetting some people.

Here is everything you need to know about Frostpunk 2‘s early access.

Does Frostpunk 2 have early access?

The Council House is going to dictate the fate of your settlement. Image via 11 bit Studios.

Frostpunk 2 provides three days of early access to players who purchase the Deluxe edition at $74.99. These players should have access to the game’s campaign mode before its release date and get a headstart without having to worry about getting spoiled about the consequences of making hard decisions on the internet.

Apart from the early access, players can also have 3 DLCs post-launch and other benefits such as an artbook, the game’s soundtrack, and an exclusive in-game item in their inventory. If you don’t want to get the deluxe version, you can also play the game for free using Xbox Game Pass.

As the Captains are no longer in the picture, there is a great layer of politics in Frostpunk 2 through the introduction of the council. Every policy you make needs to be passed through the council, and you need to satisfy a diverse bunch of factions who will either support you in your cause or pray for your downfall.

30 years have passed since the Great Storm, and now the biggest threat to survival is differences in opinion. Your diplomacy will be the key to leading everyone out of the harrowing safely or going down together.