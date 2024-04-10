Frostpunk 2 release countdown: Exact start time and date

The countdown to Frostpunk 2’s launch is on, with players excited and ready to start rebuilding their settlements in the frosty wastelands. However, there are two key dates and times to note on your calendars: The city-building survival title’s official release date and the impending dates for the seven-day beta period.

When does Frostpunk 2 release?

Will kind of city will you build? Screenshot via 11 bit studios Steam

Frostpunk 2 officially goes live on July 25, 2024. However, 11 Bit Studios has yet to lock in any concrete release time. It’s likely Frostpunk 2 will rollout from midnight on July 25 across all regions once it finally arrives.

Typically, developers stagger the release times across the different regions. However, as there’s no indication of this for Frostpunk 2 on any platforms like Steam, this staggered approach won’t occur. If anything changes, we’ll update this article.

For now, here’s a rough visual countdown of when Frostpunk 2 will release:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 5 : 0 : 1 0 : 1 0 : 2 1

When does the Frostpunk 2 beta release?

The Deluxe version offers several goodies. Image via 11 Bit Studios

If you preorder the Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2 on Steam, you will get seven-day beta access from 7 pm CEST/ 1 pm EDT / 10 am PDT on April 15 to April 22.

Although what’s included in this beta period needs to be clarified, the devs mentioned on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 9 that players would get access to part of the sandbox mode called the Utopia Builder Preview.

So, if you’re excited to try this out, here’s when the Frostpunk 2 beta will release:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 5 : 0 5 : 0 9 : 2 1

This is everything you need to know about when Frostpunk 2 will launch on PC storefronts. The survival title’s console dates have yet to be locked in.

