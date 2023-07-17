How to improve Initiative in Baldur’s Gate 3

Increasing your Initiative is much easier than it sounds.

Based on the fifth edition rules of Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat system can be challenging for players, whether new or experienced.

One of the more essential aspects of the combat system that you’ll need to worry about is Initiative, which is crucial in determining the turn order of combat and is influenced by several factors.

Here is how to improve your Initative in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Initiative in Baldur’s Gate 3, explained

What is Initiative in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Initiative in Baldur’s Gate 3 determines the turn order during combat, and your Dexterity score determines your Initiative.

At the start of combat, everyone will roll the dice to perform a Dexterity check. Whoever has the highest Dexterity will go first, and whoever has the lowest will go last, so having a high Dexterity can be beneficial.

Along with your Initiative, Dexterity can influence several other factors, such as whether you successfully perform a specific attack or even the damage of your Dexterity-based weapons.

How to improve your Initiative in Baldur’s Gate 3

To improve your Iniatiave, you need to increase your Dexterity. As your Dexterity increases, your combat turn position will also increase.

To increase your Dexterity, you’ll want to:

Equip items or gear that improve your Dexterity

Use your Ability points gained at specific levels and assign them to Dexterity

Selecting a particular race prior to your campaign that offers additional Dexterity.

Does your race influence your level of Dexterity?

My character is a Half-Elf that gains two Charisma and two points I can self-assign. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios

Your race in Baldur’s Gate 3 does influence your Dexterity, as you can receive additional Dexterity bonuses just by selecting a specific one during your character’s creation. This means you must determine what ability scores are important to you before playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

So, if you believe you’d like to have a high Dexterity character, then you’ll want to be of the following races:

Elf—They gain plus two Dexterity. Halfling—They gain plus two Dexterity. Drow—They gain plus two Dexterity. Humans—They gain plus one Dexterity. Gnome, specifically the Deep Gnome or Forest Gnome—They gain plus one Dexterity.

Related: All classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, I chose the race Half-Elf because I wanted the Charisma bonus from this race and because I gained two additional Ability score points that I can assign myself. So, if I wanted to increase my Dexterity, I could assign one point to this ability stat and one point to another, making the Half-Elf visually appealing and relatively customizable.

What Dexterity should you aim for?

Depending on your build, you’ll want to aim for a high or average Dexterity. A high Dexterity is best for those wishing to specialize in Finesse or ranged weapons, light or medium armor, and if you want to benefit from Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand, or Stealth Skills.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 dice roll system, explained

But if you want to specialize in heavy armor and weapons, a Dexterity of 10 would be the route. Generally, every character should have at least 12 Dexterity, but anywhere between 12 and 14 is optimal. Still, it’s important to note that not all classes benefit from high Dexterity.

What classes require or benefit from Dexterity?

Although increasing your Initiative and, conversely, your Dexterity is essential for several factors in Baldur’s Gate 3, choosing a class that benefits from such a high Dexterity level is also crucial.

The classes that benefit from the Dexterity ability stat include:

Bard—Dexterity can boost their Saving Throw Proficiencies. Fighter—Their Primary Ability can be either Dexterity or Strength. Monk—They use Dexterity for their Primary Ability and to increase their Saving Throw Proficiency. Ranger—They use Dexterity for their Primary Ability and to improve their Saving Throw Proficiency. Rogue—Dexterity is the only option for their Primary Ability and one of the options to boost their Saving Throw Proficiency.

With all this in mind, if you wanted an easy way to boost your Dexterity, which in turn will increase your Initiative, choose a race that offers additional Dexterity, get gear that boosts your Dexterity, assign your Ability points to Dexterity, and to benefit from your high Dexterity build, select a class that can benefit from your high Dexterity stats.

About the author