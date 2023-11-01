How to heal your dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended

After partaking in enough dinosaur combat in Ark: Survival Ascended, it’s only a matter of time before you’ll need to heal your dinos quickly. Luckily, there are a bunch of different techniques you can use to do just that. I’ll explain the best ways to heal your tames below!

Ark: Survival Ascended How to heal your dinos quickly

The best way to heal dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended is by accessing their inventory and holding ‘E’ on their respective foods to force-feed them. Carnivores heal with Raw Meat, while herbivores prefer Sweet Vegetable Cakes.

You’ll need a lot of Raw Meat and Sweet Vegetable Cakes to heal dinosaurs with a lot of health, so make sure to stock up on as much as possible before any PvP or PvE battles.

Damaged dinosaurs need to be healed! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also find and tame a Daeodon, which will provide a nice passive healing boost to all dinos in a nearby radius. This is only applicable for mid to late-game ASA players and is quite a bit more complicated than force-feeding.

Plant Species X will provide a similar healing radius once it is released with the Aberration DLC, which is slated to release in Q1 2024 according to one of Studio Wildcard’s Community Crunches.

You’ll also be able to heal your dinos with the Tek Phase Pistol when that releases with the Genesis: Part 2 update, however that’ll be quite some time from now. Likewise, the Snow Owl will be a great way to heal your tames once it releases with the Extinction DLC.

Both the Extinction and Genesis DLC maps do not have an exact release date just yet, however one can assume they’ll drop later in 2024 or early 2025.

Healing dinos by force-feeding them will definitely take some time, however it’s much faster than waiting for them to heal on their own. Keep in mind, certain dinosaurs like the Pelagornis or Baryonyx will require Raw Fish Meat, so try that if Raw Meat isn’t working for you.

Well, now that you know how to quickly heal your dinos in Ark: Survival Ascended, it’s time to get out there and assault some dinosaurs with fewer consequences!